WATCH: Kelly Clarkson and Jake Hoot Release Music Video

Music superstar and The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson teamed up with The Voice champion Jake Hoot to release the song and music video for “I Would’ve Loved You.”

Hoot was the winner of The Voice during season 17. During the time, he was a member of Clarkson’s Team after receiving just a one-chair turn during his blind audition. Hoot has since been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on February 4, 2020.

Hoot announced the duet with Clarkson on Twitter on January 11.

“The BIG news is finally here!” he wrote. “I am so excited to announce that the special guest on my upcoming EP release is the one and only [Kelly Clarkson]! I can’t wait for you to hear and see the finished product on January 27.”

Hoot and Clarkson Teamed Up For the Music Video

Performed by: Jake Hoot and Kelly Clarkson Written by: Jamie Floyd, Jake Hoot and Dean Sams Director: Taylor Ballantyne

For the music video for their song, Clarkson and Hoot teamed up for the emotional video.

The music video features the Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre’s elegance from the back of house to the front of the house.

“More than forever, always, madly / the deepest, unforgettable / With all that I am / with my heart wide open / for the rest of my life I promise you / I’m gonna hate you as long and as much as I would’ve loved you / and I would’ve loved you,” the pair sing at one point in the song.

The majority of the comments on the video at the time of writing compliment Clarkson’s voice and Hoot’s charisma.

Hoot shared the video on his Instagram and thanked many people in his life for making it happen.

Hoot Shared What Was Behind His Decision to Have Clarkson on the Song

According to Everything Nash, Hoot wanted to team up with Clarkson as soon as he realized that it was a duet. He wrote the song alongside Dean Sams and Jamie Floyd.

“When we wrote it, I said, ‘I think this would be awesome if we got Kelly to sing on this,’” he said. “When I was on The Voice, she said, ‘Hey, let’s do something together.’ So I sent it to her, and didn’t hear anything. And then later on in the year, when we were seriously considering putting this on the album, I said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to text her again,’ because I had to ask her a couple of questions about other things.”

Afterward, he sent Clarkson the song and she agreed to sing it with him right away.

“She called me back immediately and she said, ‘I want to shout this from the rooftops. Yes, I’m in,” he said. “Like, let’s get this done. And so trying to coordinate her incredibly busy schedule with mine recording everything and then also a wedding coming up and then having to fly to LA to record or having to send stuff out there, it just all worked perfectly.”

The new track is the lead single from Hoot’s EP, Love Out of Time. Hoot shared that the song is about choices and consequences, according to Music Mayhem Magazine.

