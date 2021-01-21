Kelly Clarkson Teams up With ‘The Voice’ Alum for New Song

Music superstar and The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson teamed up with an alum from the show for a new duet.

Jake Hoot was the winner of season 17 of The Voice. At his blind audition, Clarkson was the only one who turned her chair; he eventually made the finale and won the 2019 competition. Hoot made his Grand Ole Opry debut on February 4, 2020.

Now, Hoot teamed up with his previous The Voice coach to come out with the song “I Would’ve Loved You” early in 2021. He announced the big song on Twitter on January 11.

“The BIG news is finally here!” he wrote. “I am so excited to announce that the special guest on my upcoming EP release is the one and only [Kelly Clarkson]! I can’t wait for you to hear and see the finished product on January 27.”

Hoot Wanted Clarkson on the Song After Writing It

According to Everything Nash, Hoot wanted to team up with Clarkson as soon as he realized that it was a duet. He wrote the song alongside Dean Sams and Jamie Floyd.

“When we wrote it, I said, ‘I think this would be awesome if we got Kelly to sing on this,'” he said. “When I was on The Voice, she said, ‘Hey, let’s do something together.’ So I sent it to her, and didn’t hear anything. And then later on in the year, when we were seriously considering putting this on the album, I said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to text her again,’ because I had to ask her a couple of questions about other things.”

He sent Clarkson the song, and she agreed to join him right away, he told the outlet.

“She called me back immediately and she said, ‘I want to shout this from the rooftops. Yes, I’m in,” he said. “Like, let’s get this done. And so trying to coordinate her incredibly busy schedule with mine recording everything and then also a wedding coming up and then having to fly to LA to record or having to send stuff out there, it just all worked perfectly.”

Hoot Wanted to ‘Start Off 2021 Right’

Hoot told the outlet that he had been trying to keep music coming out consistently since he won The Voice in December 2019.

“And I think we were originally aiming for December, but things that I’m learning in the music industry is the way the radio charts freeze for the holidays and stuff like that,” he told Everything Nash. “And so, we wanted to start off 2021 right, and we wanted to bring a new sound at the beginning of the year and start the year off. Right. It all worked out and I couldn’t be more proud of how everything turned out and the songs that we’ve got it.”

Hoot and Clarkson’s song “I Would’ve Loved You” is a single from his upcoming EP titled Love Out of Time. The album is available for preorder and will be officially released on January 27, 2021.

