WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers Former ‘The Voice’ Advisor’s Duet

Kelly Clarkson, music superstar, talk show host and coach of The Voice, paid tribute to former The Voice advisor Julia Michaels in a new Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson covered JP Saxe and Michaels’s hit song “If The World Was Ending.”

Michaels was one of the advisors on Season 19 of The Voice. She helped Gwen Stefani’s contestants move through the season and eventually take home the title of The Voice. Stefani and Michaels worked together in the past when Michael helped Stefani write her This is What the Truth Feels Like album. Specifically, she co-wrote Stefani’s song “Used to Love You.”

Now, Clarkson delivered an emotional cover of the hit song featuring the artist.

Watch Clarkson’s Cover of ‘If The World Was Ending’

Clarkson’s cover started in a dark studio backed by her band. She showed off her vocal prowess right away, softly singing the tones of the song.

“It’s been a year now / Think I’ve figured out how / How to let you go and let communication die out / I know, you know, we know / You weren’t down for forever and it’s fine / I know, you know, we know / We weren’t meant for each other and it’s fine,” Clarkson sings.

She continues into the chorus, “But if the world was ending / You’d come over, right? / You’d come over and you’d stay the night / Would you love me for the hell of it? / All our fears would be irrelevant.”

Fans commented on the cover complimenting Clarkson’s performance.

Clarkson Released a New Music Video With Former ‘Voice’ Contestant Jake Hoot

According to Everything Nash, The Voice alum Jake Hoot wanted to team up with Clarkson for his new song “I Would’ve Loved You,” and Clarkson jumped on board with it right away. The singer wrote the song alongside songwriters Deam Sams and Jamie Floyd.

“When we wrote it, I said, ‘I think this would be awesome if we got Kelly to sing on this,’” he said. “When I was on The Voice, she said, ‘Hey, let’s do something together.’ So I sent it to her, and didn’t hear anything. And then later on in the year, when we were seriously considering putting this on the album, I said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to text her again,’ because I had to ask her a couple of questions about other things.”

Afterward, he sent Clarkson the song and she agreed to sing it with him right away.

“She called me back immediately and she said, ‘I want to shout this from the rooftops. Yes, I’m in,” he said. “Like, let’s get this done. And so trying to coordinate her incredibly busy schedule with mine recording everything and then also a wedding coming up and then having to fly to LA to record or having to send stuff out there, it just all worked perfectly.”

For the music video for their song, Clarkson and Hoot teamed up for the emotional video.

The music video features the Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre’s elegance from the back of house to the front of the house.

The Voice premieres on March 1, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

