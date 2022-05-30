Kelly Clarkson Announces New EP Featuring Surprising Songs

“The Voice” coach, TV host and music superstar Kelly Clarkson has some huge news for her fans.

In May 2022, she announced that she’d be releasing a slate of new-to-her music inspired by the “Kellyoke” segment of her show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

According to Billboard, the EP was announced on May 25.

“Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode,” the press release about the EP reads. “Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites.”

She added, “Thanks for singing along with me y’all!”

The First Track Released Was ‘Happier Than Ever’

Play

Kelly Clarkson – Happier Than Ever (Official Audio) Kelly Clarkson – Happier Than Ever Download/stream: Atlantic.lnk.to/HappierThanEverID KELLYOKE, 6-track collection, out June 9! Pre-save/order: Atlantic.lnk.to/KellyokeID Subscribe for more content from Kelly Clarkson: KellyClarkson.lnk.to/SubscribeID Follow Kelly Clarkson: kellyclarkson.com facebook.com/kellyclarkson twitter.com/kelly_clarkson instagram.com/kellyclarkson soundcloud.com/kellyclarksonofficial #KellyClarkson #HappierThanEver #KELLYOKE 2022-05-25T04:00:04Z

The first track released for the EP was a cover of Billie Eilish’s song “Happier Than Ever.” It was originally performed by Clarkson on the September 30, 2021 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Clarkson released the cover on YouTube, where it has amassed nearly 200,000 views at the time of writing.

Fans adored the cover, which was longer than what she would have released if she were just singing a new cover for “Kellyoke.”

“Kelly is FEEDING us fans with this studio-length cover,” one person wrote. “One of her best covers and one of her best vocals ever.”

Another commented, “There’s something so satisfying hearing Kelly sing the word ‘f***’ because of everything she’s been through with the divorce. Anyway, I cannot get over how good this cover is… I’ve got chills and tears welling up, it’s so d*** good.”

“I loved when Kelly did this cover on her show and even more now that we get the full version,” one person commented on the video. “It takes me back to her My December days.”

HEre’s what the tracklist for the EP looks like:

“Blue Bayou” by Linda Ronstadt “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish “Queen of the Night” by Whitney Houston “Trampoline” by Shaed “Fake Plastic Trees” by Radiohead

It will be available to stream on June 9, 2022.

Clarkson Is Not Returning to ‘The Voice’ for 2023

Clarkson will not be returning to “The Voice” for the next season of the show. The coaches for the upcoming season are Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend. It will be the first time in half a decade that Clarkson will not sit in the big red chairs and assemble a team.

Clarkson shared during an interview with Elvis Duran on Thursday, May 11, 2022 one reason why she might not be returning to the show.

“I turned 40… and you know what I’m giving myself for 40?” she said. “I literally said no to everything this summer. I will not do anything this summer.”

She added, “I am taking time.”

Since “The Voice” films in the summer, that was a good indication that the star would not be returning to the show. The new season will air in the fall of 2022.

This is the first time the show will be on the one-season-per-year schedule since 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Since then, the show has been airing twice per year.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Fans Say They Are ‘Not Watching’ Season 22 After Announcement