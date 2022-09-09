Fans ‘Screaming’ After Ex Costar Announces ‘Iconic’ Kelly Clarkson Collab

Music and TV superstar Kelly Clarkson left “The Voice” ahead of season 22 of the show, citing that she wanted to take a summer off to spend with her children amid her divorce. She has since revealed that she did work on music in her time away from the show, however.

Kelsea Ballerini, who has worked with Clarkson multiple times including helping her out on “The Voice,” has announced a collaboration between the artists.

“A COLLAB MOMENT?!?!” Ballerini wrote in the caption on her TikTok video about the collab. “You’re drunk, go home with @Carly Pearce and @kellyclarkson available 9/23.”

The Song Is Titled ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ & Will be Released in Late September

Ballerini first teased that she’d be collaborating with country music star Carly Pearce, but she also had a surprise for fans.

“You’ve been asking for months now if there’s a collab on the album, and I’ve hinted for months now that there is,” Ballerini shared. “And I did post a little sneaky picture and you guys are spies and you did guess that it indeed my girl Carly Pearce. But, but, but, friends, I did fool you because it is not just Carly Pearce.”

She added, “We have a trio!… drumroll please! It’s Kelly freaking Clarkson!”

Clarkson popped onto the screen behind Ballerini, suggesting that they do a trio, and Ballerini says the title should be, “You’re drunk, go home.”

Fans Cannot Wait for the Song

Fans took to Ballerini’s comment section on TikTok and Instagram to express their excitement about the song.

“the 3 queens of battling relationship issues and coming out even stronger,” one person wrote on TikTok.

Another commented on the TikTok video, “no you don’t understand i am going to cry and scream.”

On Instagram, multiple fans said they were “screaming” about the collab, while others called it “LITERALLY A DREAM COME TRUE.”

“OMGGGGGG SCREAMING. CRYING. LOSING MY MIND RIGHT NOW,” one comment reads.

Another person commented, “DYING!!!!! 3 POWERHOUSES IN ONE SONG?!?!?! WHAT A TREAT!!! SO FREAKING PROUD OF YOU AND @carlypearce.”

Others said the news was “epic” and they couldn’t believe it.

Clarkson Created an Album After Leaving ‘The Voice’

Clarkson was asked about why she left “The Voice” and about a possible future return to the big red coaching chair during an extensive interview with Variety. She shared that she wasn’t able to work on an album while she was on the show. There wasn’t time,” she said. “And not just because of the talk show, but also because of ‘The Voice’ and ‘American Song Contest.’ I like to be busy in general. But especially when all the feelings are happening, I’m like, ‘Oh, let’s be as busy a bee as we can, so I don’t have to feel this for a minute!’ I do that, which is not healthy.”