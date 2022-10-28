Kelly Clarkson Asks How to ‘Unlove’ Ex Amid Divorce

Former “The Voice” coach and talk-show host Kelly Clarkson asked a guest how to “unlove” an ex during a recent episode of her show.

During the Thursday, October 27 episode of the show, Khloe Kardashian, talked about how to “unlove” her ex, Tristan Thompson.

“You’ve talked about learning to unlove your ex, Tristan,” Clarkson said during the interview. “So, how’d you do that? Asking for a friend.”

Clarkson, 40, added, “It’s hard! I think it’s the most ridiculous thing sometimes. Like, when something doesn’t work out, and you’re in a relationship, and you’re so deeply in love, and people are like, oh, yeah, well why can’t you [move on]?”

Thompson and Kardashian, 38, first started dating in 2016, and they’ve been on and off in the headlines ever since. In 2021, the two had rekindled their relationship when Maralee Nichols sued Thompson for child support, according to Us Weekly.

Thompson and Kardashian welcomed their son in July 2022 via surrogate. They are also the parents to their daughter, True, who was born in 2018. The couple is no longer romantically involved.

Kardashian Shared That She Still Wants ‘The Best’ for Her Exes

Kardashian said during the interview that she will always love her exes including her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, from whom she split in 2016.

“I don’t think it goes away,” she told Clarkson. “Like, my ex-husband, I genuinely still love and want the best for him. I’m rooting for him. We all, I think, just change or evolve, and you know that sometimes it’s just not a right fit for you.”

The reality TV star added, “And when I said I’m learning to unlove Tristan, I think people, whether it be family or friends or anyone that you’re telling your story to, they’re like, ‘Ok, so move on!'”

She and Clarkson both said moving on isn’t always that easy, however.

“I know that this isn’t the right thing for me,” Kardashian said. “I need to heal and move on, but that doesn’t happen overnight.”

Clarkson Is Set to Release Her Divorce Album

In an interview with Variety, Clarkson shared that she’s finally gearing up to release the album that fans have dubbed her “divorce album.”

“It’s coming out next year,” Clarkson said at the time. “And this is an important album. I’m working on this in therapy: I have a hard time vocalizing what I’m feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. I hadn’t really been working hardcore on an album until I needed to.”

She added, “But then the whole divorce thing happened, and I needed to write it. And then I didn’t know if I was going to release it because you can be very angry in that state of mind. So some of the songs, they definitely cover the gamut of emotions; there’s everything on the album.”

She said it’s like the “arc of a relationship.”

Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The couple have two children together. The divorce was finalized on March 8, 2022.

Clarkson is making her return to “The Voice” for season 23, which is set to air in the spring of 2023.