Kelly Clarkson Gets Honest About Feeling ‘Weird’ Amid Exit From ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson left “The Voice” for the first time in nearly a decade ahead of season 22 of the show. The singer-songwriter and talk show host wanted to take the season off to spend time with her children, but she’s now opening up about how “weird” it has been to be off the show.

Clarkson welcomed Gwen Stefani to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on October 3, 2022 to talk about “The Voice,” and the first thing she shared was that it was “weird” to be talking to Stefani while they weren’t on the show together.

The “Because of You” singer was replaced on the panel by Camila Cabello, who joined for the first time and has already established a rivalry with Blake Shelton.

Clarkson Says She Loves the Addition of Camila Cabello to the Coaching Panel

Clarkson asked Stefani during the interview if she’s been having fun on “The Voice” this season.

“It’s weird for me,” Clarkson shared. “It’s weird to not be on it!”

Stefani shared that she also finds it strange to be talking to Clarkson about the show when they aren’t on it together and that she feels like she’s “cheating” on Clarkson.

“I’m so excited when they announced Camila,” Clarkson revealed. “I was like, oh, well way to fill the same personality!”

When Shelton was on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” he shared that he felt as though Clarkson and Cabello were very similar because they both talk a lot. Stefani agreed with that sentiment.

“She just talks a lot, and she’s competitive, and she’s you,” Stefani shared. “It was crazy because the first few days, I felt like, it took her a couple of days to get there. After the first ‘shut up’ to Blake, then it was on.”

Clarkson added, “That’s a really great moment for the rest of us.”

Stefani Shared That She Feels Like She Wants to be a ‘Mom’ to Her Team Amid Her Successful Career

When asked if she ever feels like a mom to her team members on “The Voice,” Stefani shared that she does.

“For me, and you, I’m not sure if Blake is, but when I coach, when I’m actually in those reality days when you get to really work with them, that’s my favorite part,” Stefani said. “I love being in there and watching them grow right before my eyes.”

Stefani said she loves being able to share the knowledge from “all those years,” and she shared an anecdote about being in a session with a contestant and suggesting a change before watching her contestant “light up” right in front of her.

During the interview, Stefani also shared that she had a “dream” to be a makeup artist before she ever got into music. She said she worked at a mall where she was able to do makeup for people and pick out outfits.

“The joy of it was when people would come in and just want free samples or want you to do their makeup for free,” she said. “The way they felt when I would do their makeup, the way I feel when I wake up and then I do my makeup, I love that feeling.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The Blind Auditions will wrap up on Monday, October 10, and the Battle Rounds will pick up for the season on Tuesday, October 11.