Why Kelly Clarkson Left ‘The Voice’

The coaches for the upcoming season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice” have been officially revealed thanks to a TikTok from the self-proclaimed “King” of “The Voice,” Blake Shelton. The fourth coach came as a bit of a surprise to fans of the show, and it revealed that Kelly Clarkson will not be returning for the upcoming season.

Shelton posted a TikTok on Friday, May 13, 2022, with the caption “#duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice” this fall..

Clarkson, who was a coach on the show for a decade, will be taking at least the one season off. Camila Cabello revealed she will be taking over that fourth coaching slot alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Clarkson Is Taking the Summer Off

During a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson seemingly revealed her reason for leaving “The Voice” and explained why it might not be a permanent split.

She was interviewing country music legend Faith Hill when she noted that she’s constantly working.

“You are working your tail off girl,” Hill told Clarkson.

Clarkson replied, “I’m taking the summer off, I am very excited.”

“It’s my first summer off since I was like sixteen,” she said.

With “The Voice” filming in the late summer and early fall, that offers one explanation for why Clarkson may not be returning to the show for the season. It also lends hope to her fans. If the star is just taking one summer off, that means that it’s possible she’ll return for a later season of the show.

‘The Voice’ May Return to Two Seasons Per Year

Season 21 of “The Voice” show wrapped up in December 2021, and usually, at that point, the coaches have already started filming the next season of the show.

In 2021, however, “The Voice” made the announcement that the show would only be airing once per year instead of twice, per Deadline.

This is the first time the show will be on the one-season-per-year schedule since 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Since then, the show has been airing twice per year.

On May 31, 2022, “The Voice” casting announced a new casting call on Instagram.

“VIRTUAL OPEN CALL REGISTRATION OPENS TOMORROW,” the account posted. “Set your reminders and sign up tomorrow for June 8, 9, 21 and 22!”

They added, “We can’t wait to hear what you’ve got!”

They also posted the next day reminding fans to audition for the show.

One person took to Reddit to say they were confused about the open call.

“I’m a little bit confused since they already hosted open call auditions for the upcoming season, which started on October 2021 and ended on December 2021. Does anyone know why this is?” the post reads. “I’m a little confused since I auditioned back in October and now I’m not sure what’s the move.”

One person responded, writing, “The virtual open call would presumably be for the season after this upcoming one (spring or fall 2023). The contestants for this fall season are already deep in the process.”

Some evidence does point to “The Voice” returning for at least the spring season of 2023.

“If you are selected as a participant, you must be willing to travel to and reside at one or more undisclosed locations in the United States for several weeks at any time in October 2022 and May 2023 (or as otherwise scheduled by Producer). Economy travel to be paid for by Producer,” the auditions eligibility page reads.

If there is a spring season of “The Voice,” it will begin taping in the fall, likely with a bit of crossover from season 23’s live shows, which will wrap up in late November or early December 2023.

