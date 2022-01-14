Is Kelly Clarkson Leaving ‘The Voice’ in 2022?

Music superstar and talk-show host Kelly Clarkson joined NBC’s “The Voice” as a coach in season 14, which aired in the spring of 2018. Now, some fans worry she’ll be leaving the show altogether.

During an Instagram Live session where she answered questions from fans, Clarkson hinted at the fact that some changes will be made to her career in 2022 and that she’s been working on big projects.

Read on to learn more about the changes and projects the singer-songwriter hinted at.

Is Clarkson Leaving ‘The Voice’?

Clarkson answered a fan question about where she’d like to visit in 2022 with the answer “home… and the beach.”

“I’ve decided this year there’s just gonna be a couple of changes for me but I can’t say here,” Clarkson told her viewers. “There’s a couple of things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work, just where we can get away on weekends and like really do some fun stuff with my kids.”

She said that her children are currently at the ages where they do actually want to spend time with her and she wants to “take advantage of that.”

With how busy she is this year and how much time she wants to spend with her children, it’s entirely possible Clarkson will be leaving “The Voice.” Of course, it’s not a done deal, as the show has not yet announced the coaches for the next season of the show.

With all the changes she’s teased, it’s not a huge jump to think that Clarkson could be returning to a different reality show like American Idol as ABC tries to bring back former contestants as mentors.

Clarkson Has Been Working on New Music

Clarkson has been teasing her upcoming divorce album for over a year, letting fans know that she’s been working on her new music and her first new album in quite some time.

She also said that she has been working on two separate projects that “people have been asking for for quite some time,” though she was not able to reveal any additional details about those projects.

“So I’ve got a ton of music that I’ve been writing over the past few years and hopefully…that’s one thing I can pretty much say we’re going to get that out,” she shared during the live.

The other thing she said she’s working on is something she believes fans will be excited about.

Clarkson May Have Dissed a Famous Producer

She also talked about possibly re-recording old albums like Taylor Swift has been doing, as she says her voice has gotten so much better and stronger over the past 20 years. She did say that she might run into a problem, however, because she can’t listen to a lot of the songs that she recorded early on in her career.

Clarkson’s biggest song, “Since U Been Gone,” was produced by Dr. Luke, and it seemed as though Clarkson took a clear shot at him during the Instagram Live session.

“Some of those songs…I actually can’t listen to,” Kelly said at the time. “Sometimes the producer keeps you there, so long. I, 99% of the time, get along with all producers in humanity But there’s a 1% where I’m just like–oh, you’re not gonna let me leave this studio until I sing it exactly how you want it with like a yooohooo instead of you or things like that. I can’t listen to my own music because of it. It’s just weird.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

