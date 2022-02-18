Kelly Clarkson Files for Legal Name Change: Report

“The Voice” coach and talk show host Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her now-ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020. Now, the singer-songwriter and TV personality has filed for another change.

According to a report by The Blast, Clarkson has officially changed her name to “Kelly Brianne.” Her middle name is currently Brianne, but the documents, if approved, would officially change her name “so she will only be known as Kelly Brianne.”

When it comes to why she wants to change her name, Clarkson wrote about that in the documents.

“A desire to change my name,” she wrote, according to The Blast. “My new name more fully reflects who I am.”

The documents were filed on February 14, 2022.

Clarkson Has Faced Setbacks in the Divorce Battle

Clarkson filed for divorce on June 4, 2020, and the star cited “irreconcilable differences” at the time. The couple has been battling it out in court ever since.

According to a report by Us Magazine, Clarkson will not be settling any of the financial matters of the divorce to Brandon Blackstock.

“She is devoting 100 percent of any free time she has preparing for the trial,” a source told the outlet. “When not filming her talk show, she is hunkered down with [attorney] Laura Wasser.”

The source added, “She will not even entertain the idea of settling with Brandon [Blackstock]. He will not get one penny from her that isn’t ordered by the judge. It’s going to be nasty.”

The trial was set to begin in early February 2022, but there have been no updates.

n November 2020, Clarkson was awarded full custody of the two children she and Blackstock share, and in October 2021, she was awarded the Montana ranch she shared with her ex-husband, but she agreed to give him a 5.12% share of the property, according to Us Weekly.

Fans Think Clarkson Could Leave ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson will be the co-host of a new show titled “American Song Contest,” which is set to air on NBC.

“American Song Contest” will premiere on Monday, March 21, NBC announced on February 13. The show will “combine the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song,” according to NBC’s description of the show.

After Clarkson posted the announcement on Twitter and Instagram, some fans questioned if she would be returning to “The Voice” in addition to “American Song Contest.” Others questioned if Clarkson was working too hard.

“You ready to host #AmericanSongContest @SnoopDogg!?” she wrote on Twitter. “This is gonna be fun! Can’t wait for premiere night happening March 21st, LIVE on @NBC.”

Clarkson is likely staying on “The Voice” for an upcoming season, although fans have been worried about the artist leaving the show in the near future since she dropped hints about big things coming in her career soon.

Clarkson even appeared in NBC’s Super Bowl advertisement, insisting that she was on “like every show” on the network.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

