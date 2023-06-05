Kelly Clarkson Posts Makeup-Free Video on Instagram

Kelly Clarkson is going bare(faced).

“The Voice” coach and “American Idol” champion went Instagram Live on Friday, June 2 to ring in the arrival of the newest single, “I Hate Love (featuring Steve Martin)”, off of her forthcoming 10th studio album, “Chemistry”, which is set to be released on June 23. Clarkson went makeup-free in the video, where she opened up about her latest single, answered fan questions, and teased her limited Las Vegas engagement, which is set to go up during July and August of 2023.

Outside of questions about her music, fans also had something to say about Clarkson’s no-makeup look.

Fans React to Kelly Clarkson’s No-Makeup Video

Clarkson’s Instagram Live featured the singer wearing a flat brim “Lighthouse” cap (which she said was “a great coffee shop in Santa Barbara” and not a reference to the song “Lighthouse” which will appear on her album when it drops later in June), with her blonde hair tied back in two low pigtails, and an embroidered maroon jacket over a black shirt.

“You look great with or without makeup Kelly,” one fan commented on Clarkson’s video.

“I love you without makeup. Naturally beautiful,” another fan wrote, with another adding, “No Make Up😍”.

Fans also appreciated Clarkson’s “down to earth” demeanor in the video, as the “Kelly Clarkson Show” host spoke casually and interacted directly with her followers, answering questions and reacting to comments.

“I just love how real it down to earth this woman is” one fan wrote, with another adding, “Love your voice and you are amazing!! So real and down to earth!!!”

Clarkson tends to avoid wearing makeup whenever possible, as she confirmed in a 2017 interview that she is “actually allergic to a lot of makeup”, and doesn’t love the way it makes her feel like she’s “in costume”.

Kelly Clarkson Went Makeup-Free on ‘The Voice’

Clarkson is used to appearing makeup-free on camera, having had no other choice during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic when the singer had to film appearances for both “The Voice” season 18 as well as “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

In a behind-the-scenes video from her talk show, Clarkson opened up about how some of her favorite parts about getting to film from her home in Montana rather than having to come into set each day.

“My favorite part of ranch life is the no hair and makeup,” Clarkson shared, “Yup, this is me in my glory. I love it. I mean I like playing dress up for work, it’s fun, especially when Robert and Glo and Candice [Clarkson’s hair stylist, makeup artist, and stylist, respectively] get ahold of me. It’s like Harry Potter has gotten a hold of me. I walk in like this [with no makeup on] and then leave and I’m like, ‘D***!’ But I like ranch life, this is how I prefer to be.”

Fans flooded the behind-the-scenes clip with praise for the singer, with one fan writing, “Kelly is beautiful inside and out! I think she’s more gorgeous without makeup. Less is more. Few people can pull off the natural look. Way to go! 😙”

