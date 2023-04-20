Kelly Clarkson Receives High Praise from a ‘Voice’ Mega Mentor

Kelly Clarkson has accomplished quite a bit in her career. Her story is one that is filled with an impressive climb to stardom and it’s one that has been appreciated by Reba McEntire.

McEntire is serving as a Mega Mentor on ‘The Voice’ for its 23rd season. It’s a full circle moment for her and Blake Shelton, who is in his final season, as she was his first mentor on the show when it debuted. It also has a special meaning because of her connection to Clarkson.

Reba McEntire has Known Kelly Clarkson for Decades

The experience on ‘The Voice’ isn’t the first time these two have interacted. Their bond goes way back as McEntire was once the stepmother for Clarkson’s ex-fiancé, Brandon Blackstock. The two divorced in 2020 after seven years of marriage.

So when it came time for McEntire to come on ‘The Voice’ and offer her guidance to the members of Clarkson’s team, it was easy to see that these two had great respect for one another.

The country icon gushed about Clarkson’s journey and how she “has grown as an artist [and] as a teacher.”

“Now, she’s just matured into this wonderful woman that I am just so proud of and I love her with all my heart,” McEntire added.

Kelly Clarkson is Grateful for Reba McEntire

The first part of the Knockouts Round aired this week and will continue in the next episode where McEntire will continue serving as a Mega Mentor. The first time Clarkson and McEntire got to sit in a room together on ‘The Voice,’ the talk show host explained how impactful having her on this season will be not just for her team but for all of the contestants.

“She can offer these artists a wealth of knowledge,” remarked Clarkson, who got to sing with her 20 years ago in Las Vegas. “Singing, writing, being on stage… I just love that these artists are going to get that same kind of experience.”

During one of the recording sessions, McEntire applauded Clarkson’s selections, telling her that she has “a great team.” Clarkson has been very successful as a coach for the series after coaching Brynn Cartelli to victory in her debut season. In total, she has won four times, including Season 21 which was her last time on the show before a one-season hiatus.

Reba McEntire is a Huge Fan of ‘The Voice’

It’s no wonder the Oklahoma native is so excited to be a mentor this season. Appearing on the ‘Today‘ show with Carson Daly, who hosts the singing competition, she referred to the program as “a well oiled machine” and that making her return was a “good time.”

As for what she wants to provide for the Season 23 performers, McEntire expressed that she did her best to instill the importance of stage presence and communicating to the audience.

“They’ve got the technique down,” McEntire noted. “My point basically is to really sell the song to the audience with your eyes… it was a lot of fun. They’re like sponges, they really want some help.”

New episodes of ‘The Voice’ air Monday nights on NBC.