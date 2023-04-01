Kelly Clarkson ‘Nervous’ to Release New Music

Kelly Clarkson, “The Voice” coach and music legend, has revealed that she’s “nervous” to release new music ahead of her upcoming album.

Clarkson told Ryan Seacrest on “On-Air With Ryan Seacrest” on March 29 that she’s nervous about releasing her new album, “Chemistry.”

“I’m more nervous on a personal level with everyone in my world,” she said. “I’ve always written with a vulnerable heart, so I’m very open. So I’m not nervous about that. I think I’m just more nervous on a personal note because it’s one of those things where I’m going to have to keep talking about it and keep performing.”

She added, about the title, “I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing because I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I’m angry. I’m sad.’ Just one or two emotions.”

Clarkson said the upcoming album is about an entire relationship, not just her divorce.

“A whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing,” she revealed. “So there’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.”

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Upcoming Performances

Clarkson revealed the news on Instagram on March 27, 2023, that she’ll be performing 10 shows in the summer of 2023 in Las Vegas.

“It’s happening, y’all!,” she wrote. “I’m so excited to announce that I’m finally heading to Las Vegas for 10 shows this summer! I’ll be singing all of your favorites… and yes, I’ll be singing some new ones, too! Tickets for chemistry…an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson, will go on sale this Friday, March 31st at 10AM PT.”

Clarkson revealed that she named the album chemistry because it’s about every stage of a relationship.

“It’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word — also, it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing,” Clarkson said in an Instagram video. “This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to just one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on it.”

She added, “Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you.” Later on in the clip, Clarkson promised that the album was coming soon.

The first show in Las Vegas will take place on July 28, 2023, and the last date is August 19, 2023. All dates are at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. Presale for the tickets begin on March 28, and they will officially be on sale on Friday, March 31, 2023. Tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

Clarkson Shared That Her Music Will Come Out ‘Really Soon’

When Clarkson said her music will come out soon, she added that she means “really soon.”

Clarkson first revealed that she was working on her new music back in September 2022, and fans have been excited about the release since then. Clarkson told Variety at the time that it wouldn’t be just a divorce album.

“I’m working on this in therapy: I have a hard time vocalizing what I’m feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me,” she told Variety. “It’s just been really healing. I recorded the record quite some time ago.”

She added, “[When] the whole divorce thing happened, and I needed to write [the album],” Clarkson shared. “And then I didn’t know if I was going to release it, because you can be very angry in that state of mind. So some of the songs, they definitely cover the gamut of emotions; there’s everything on the album. It’s almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.