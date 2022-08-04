Kelly Clarkson’s Reveals Possible Title of Her Next Album

There’s a saying that goes “write what you know,” and it sounds like “The Voice” coach and “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson is following that advice on her next album. She opened up in a podcast interview about her next album, which it sounds like will focus a lot on what she has been going through with the dissolution of her marriage in the past couple of years.

Here’s what Kelly said about her upcoming new music and how it was a “therapeutic” way to process going through her divorce:

Clarkson Says She Has to Get Her Crap Together & Figure Out What She Can Release

On the podcast “The Global Chart Show with Brooke Reese,” Clarkson talked about all of the music she has been writing lately amidst her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two children. Clarkson and Blackstock split in 2020 and their divorce was finalized in March 2022, according to court documents obtained by Heavy.

Clarkson said she’s been writing a lot about the divorce and its effects on her, but actually releasing that music is a tricky thing to navigate because of all the people that are involved.

It’s been the hardest thing to navigate. I’ve never had this difficult of a process … Obviously, everybody knows about the big huge divorce I went through. It’s been two years and it’s not easy, with kids especially, it’s just a whole different dynamic,” said Clarkson.

She continued, “I have to be completely honest, but that’s a hard thing to navigate, right? Because it’s in the public eye and there’s other poeple involved. … I’m just navigating what I’m comfortable with releasing. It’s a hard thing to navigate. It’s coming. I just gotta get my crap together. I just gotta figure out what I’m gonna release.”

Clarkson Joked That Her Album Should Be Called ‘30,000 Feet in the Air’

Clarkson went on to talk about how she writes the best when she’s alone and about the only time she is alone lately is when she’s flying on a plane, so that’s what she jokingly said the album title is going to be.

“I actually wrote almost every song for this next record on a flight. I always find myself alone like 30,000 feet in the air and I’m never alone [in my life]. There was something about being up in the air and just it being very peaceful …. it ended up being a very therapeutic time for me,” said Clarkson.

She added, “I wrote almost every song like 30,000 feet in the air, I’ve debated calling it that.”

Clarkson also said that she’s just trying to find the right “balance” for herself and working and staying busy is actually helping her through the divorce.

“I’m learning that everyone’s balance looks different, right? I really love breaking up monotony. My soul, my psyche, myself, could never work — and I’ve had to do it before — like in a cubicle or something. Like it breaks me. I have to change it up,” said Clarkson.

Clarkson also revealed that her go-to karaoke songs are either old-school country or rap.

“I think karaoke should be fun, so I sort of like sounding horrible. I love rapping and just totally getting in character after you’ve had liquid courage. I like either rap or country — and now there’s a whole genre, there’s like rap-country now!” said Clarkson.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022 on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘Voice’ Cast Member Called Out For Cheating By Spouse