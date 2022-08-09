WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Posts Singing Tribute to Olivia Newton John

The Hollywood legend who rose to fame because of her role in the musical film “Grease,” Olivia Newton-John, died at the age of 73 on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Kelly Clarkson, host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and sometimes coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” posted a tribute to the singer, dancer, and actress on her show’s official Instagram page.

“In memory of the wonderful life and music of Olivia Newton-John,” Clarkson wrote alongside of a video of her singing “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” which was first performed by Newton-John in “Grease.”

Fans Thanked Clarkson for the ‘Beautiful’ Tribute

In the comments of the video, fans thanked Clarkson for her “beautiful” tribute.

“Why did this bring tears to my eyes,” one person wrote. “Simply beautiful.”

Another person commented, “Only the queen can tribute like this classy Kelli.”

Others took to the comments to share their love and admiration for Newton-John.

“Forever in our hearts, a gentle spirit,” one comment reads. “Beautiful doesn’t even begin to describe her, she will be greatly missed.”

Another wrote, “I know that Livi is listening to you and she’s so proud of you, Kelly!! Thanks a lot for your homage.”

Many said the tribute was lovely, and many fans also complimented Clarkson’s vocals on the song.

The video was from a previous episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which is currently on reruns as the new season is set to begin in September 2022.

Newton-John’s Cause of Death Has Not Been Released

At the time of writing, Newton-John’s cause of death has not been released.

“After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer,” a source close to the actress told TMZ.

According to the outlet, Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She has gone into remission several times, but it continued to return.

According to the official Facebook page where her death was announced, Newton-John died “peacefully at her Rach in Southern California” and was “surrounded by her family and friends.”

Newton-John leaves behind her husband, John Easterling and her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, 36.

The actress started a foundation to fund breast cancer research. In early 2021, the star spoke with Australia’s “The Morning Show” about the Olivia Newton-John Foundation.

“I’m just very, very happy that I’m here and doing well and very focused on the foundation fund and raising money to fund research into plant medicine for cancer, that’s my dream is to find kinder treatments for cancer, and that’s what we’re doing,” she said at the time.

At the time, her daughter shared how proud she was of her mother.

“I’m beyond proud,’ she said during the interview. “It’s become my passion to spread the word about plant medicine because Amazon John, my mom’s husband, has just changed the way that I see cancer treatment and seeing how healthy and amazing and strong my mom is, I want that for everyone. I want them to know what I know and to see what I’ve seen, so it’s shaped who I am as a person and the changes that I want to make in the world.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Makes Big Format Change Ahead of Season 22 Premiere