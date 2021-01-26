Kelly Clarkson Reveals One Thing She Regrets Telling Her Daughter

Kelly Clarkson, American Idol champion, The Voice coach, music superstar and talk show host, is often open with her fans about her parenting style and personal life. Recently, she opened up about one regret she had while talking with her daughter.

Someone in the audience asked Clarkson if she’d ever told her children something that she later wished she hadn’t. Clarkson’s daughter, River, is six years old, and her mother had to have an important conversation with her once she became interested in how pregnancy and death work.

Clarkson regretted the conversation once her daughter started taking what she said more literally than she meant it.

Clarkson Didn’t Want Her Daughter to Worry About Death

According to Clarkson, she told her daughter that she’d once been a part of Clarkson because she didn’t want her to worry about death.

“My daughter became obsessed when she was 4 years old about where she came from,” Clarkson shared. “And then she started being nervous about death. I was like, ‘What is happening?'”

Clarkson added, “She was talking about death and all these things and I wanted her to feel good about, like, not dying, or anything like that and then also, like, ‘Well you were a part of Mommy, so you’ll always have me, so even if Mommy dies, you were a part of me.'”

She told her daughter that she had spent time “in Mommy’s tummy.”

“So, you were always a part of me, so that’ll never go away,” Clarkson told her daughter. “You’re from my body, so you carry Mommy on, so, in a sense, Mommy will never die with you because I’m a part of you.”

Clarkson’s Daughter Would Ask Random Women if They’re Pregnant

After being told that babies grew in woman’s stomachs, River began asking random people if they were pregnant.

“And, then, she took that as in any woman in the world, regardless if you have a [big] stomach or not, walks up to and goes, ‘So you have a baby in there?'” Clarkson shared.

She added, “It just doesn’t matter who it is, she is just very excited that ‘Don’t worry. If you die, she’s still gonna carry you on.’ It’s, like, you missed the … we shouldn’t tell people that they’re pregnant. That’s another one. Yup, that happened.”

Kelly Clarkson returns to The Voice in February 2021 as a coach alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas.

