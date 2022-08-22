Fans Blast Kelly Clarkson For ‘Insulting’ Music Legend

Some fans of former “The Voice” coach and talk-show host Kelly Clarkson are upset with the artist after a video of her interview with Rose McIver was posted to Instagram.

In the video, New Zealand actress McIver, 33, and Clarkson, 40, discuss McIver’s dream of wanting to be a rapper. When she is asked who her biggest influences were, McIver says that she loved Tupac’s Shakur’s music.

Shakur was killed in 1996. He’s known for his lyrics and is considered one of the most influential rappers to date. The artist addresses contemporary social issues in his music, specifically issues that affect inner-city communities.

“Growing up by the beach, Bohemian, kind of New Zealand lifestyle, I discovered Tupac, and I finally felt really seen,” McIver tells Clarkson, which makes the host start laughing.

Clarkson asks, “You related? You related to the core messages there?”

McIver nods, and Clarkson continues, “That’s amazing. You should be a comedian.”

Fans Were Upset With Clarkson For Laughing

Some fans took to the comment section on Instagram to tell Clarkson that she was wrong for thinking McIver was joking.

“Tupac was really for all of us……..” one person wrote. “More than the diverse crowd may be willing to admit…”

Another person wrote, “Tupac was legendary!!! If you didn’t feel something while listening, you have no soul.”

Others said Clarkson was being insulting.

“Kelly is kind of insulting – ha you should have been a comedian,” one person wrote. “Stereotype much Clarkson?”

Another person commented, “Kelly, I love you and always have but I don’t think she’s joking. Tupac was brilliant and a poet.”

Some commenters said they wished talk-show hosts reacted differently.

“What’s so funny about this?” one comment reads. “No hate to Kelly but I really hate when talk show hosts just don’t know when to shut up and listen in all seriousness. Not everything needs to be laughed at.”

They added, “Sometimes it’s just downright uncomfortable for the person who just wants to be listened to. Tupac was such an incredible rapper with such meaningful lyrics. It makes sense she relates to that on a core level.”

Some commenters just said they loved Tupac as well.

Fans of ‘The Voice’ Miss Kelly Clarkson

A teaser for “The Voice” season 22 features coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and new coach Camila Cabello messing around behind the scenes during a photoshoot.

“hi we want to show you something,” the official “Voice” Instagram account posted alongside the teaser.

Some fans weren’t happy, however, and said they won’t be watching the new season.

Some fans took to the comment section to let NBC know how they feel about the upcoming season.

“Nope, not watching… Ariana and Kelly were the best thing to happen to The Voice,” one comment reads.

Another reply reads, “Is Kelly still a coach or is Gwen back? Hope Kelly is.”

Others said they don’t want Stefani back.

“No, Gwen, I want Kelly,” one comment reads.

Another person simply wrote, “Gonna pass on this season.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

