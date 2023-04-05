Kelly Clarkson Left Shocked by ‘Voice’ Contestant’s Big Reveal

On the April 4, 2023, episode of “The Voice,” the final battle rounds took place and after one contestant was eliminated, she made a big announcement that left Kelly Clarkson surprised.

Talia Smith, 29, who was on Team Niall, spoke after being set home from the competition and shared that she’s pregnant.

“This whole journey started with a sad story and now I’m standing here and my life has changed, so I’m just grateful. Thank you for the opportunity, I’m just happy to be here,” Smith said, before adding, “I want my future baby to look onstage and be like, ‘That was my mommy!'”

Clarkson’s mouth dropped and she asked, “Did she just say baby?” while Smith’s coach Niall Horan jumped up and hugged Smith. “Oh my god, that’s incredible,” he said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Congratulated Talia Smith on Instagram

After she was eliminated, Smith posted on her Instagram feed, thanking people for their support.

“This smile came from my soul!!! I can’t say how honored, blessed, and grateful I am to have had this opportunity,” she wrote, before thanking Horan and saying that he’s “as kind as they say.”

“The journey wasn’t as long as I would’ve like but this process was a blast! I have ZERO REGRETS…(Maybe a pitchy note or two) but these memories will be one for the books. To everyone who has supported me through this journey (this includes tuning in every week to see me even if I wasn’t on) I LOVE YOU I LOVE YOU I LOVE YOU AND THANK YOU. Your support carried me and carries me still,” she continued, adding that her story isn’t ending despite her time on “The Voice” coming to an end.

The comments section filled with love and support for Smith and many people congratulated on her baby news.

“You are just AMAZING!!!! Thank you for serving our Country. I am a nurse at the VA and proud to serve our veterans. Also, Congratulations on the baby!!” one comment read.

“You killed it!! #TeamNiall was so lucky to have you. Congrats on everything you accomplished and being a new mommy!” someone else added.

Talia Smith Is Married to Johnathan Smith

Smith, 29, lives in Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, with her husband Johnathan Smith. According to her NBC bio, the two first met in 2017.

Johnathan has been a huge supporter of his wife throughout her time on “The Voice.”

“I’m beyond proud of you, my love @taliasmith_ig !! You are an inspiration! Your voice on @nbcthevoice is magic,” he captioned an Instagram post on March 22, 2023. A short while later, Talia Smith posted an appreciation post in honor of her husband.

“NOTHING AND I MEAN NOTHING compares to you being beside me through this journey. @dingoboxer I love you I cherish you and I thank you. We did it baby!!!!! #THESMITH’SJOURNEY #thevoiceseason23 @nbcthevoice,” she wrote.

This is the first child for Talia Smith and her husband. She hasn’t shared any more details about her pregnancy.

