Kelly Clarkson Receives Good News Amid Divorce, Celebrates on ‘The Voice’ Set

Kelly Clarkson, coach on NBC’s “The Voice” and “American Idol” winner, announced in 2020 that she was getting a divorce from her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson recently received a piece of good news about her divorce during her time on “The Voice” set.

According to a report by TMZ, Clarkson got news that her prenuptial agreement would be upheld while she was on set filming season 21 alongside coaches Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and John Legend.

The report states that sources close to Clarkson got an email that her prenup would be upheld by a judge. According to TMZ, the prenup “segregates all assets and income derived during her marriage.”

The Celebration ‘Got Personal’

According to TMZ, the celebration of Clarkson’s news was personal and all of the coaches participated. The report also states that Shelton recently stopped working with Blackstock, who had worked as his manager for quite some time.

In December 2020, it was revealed by People that Blackstock had asked for more than $300,000 monthly in spousal support and more than $130,000 a month in child support for their children, Remington Alexander and River Rose.

According to the court documents obtained by The Blast, Clarkson’s monthly income is $1,583,617. That number includes her salary for hosting “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and being a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce has not yet been finalized, according to a source Us Weekly spoke with.

“It’s expected to happen soon,” the source told Us Weekly. They also told the outlet that they expect the divorce to be legal in a “matter of days.” Their prenuptial agreement is not being contested, the source told Us Weekly.

Blackstock Has Been Working as a Rancher

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Blackstock quit the music industry and would no longer be working as an entertainment manager. Instead, he was working as a rancher. His only remaining client was Shelton at the time.

Insiders told E! Online in December 2020 that the couple was no longer seeing eye-to-eye about their divorce, but other sources said that Clarkson was still supporting Blackstock, according to OK! Magazine, as Clarkson had agreed to not talk badly about her estranged husband amid the divorce.

“The truth is Brandon checked out of that marriage long before Kelly, and she filed the divorce papers so they could both go out and find happiness. So for him to turn around and ask for $5 million a year plus another $2 million for his lawyers was a real slap in the face,” one person close to Clarkson reportedly told the outlet. “It is just so sh***y. And he is doing it now because he knows Kelly wants River and Remington to have a relationship with [half-siblings] Savannah and Seth.”

Hollywood Life reported that Clarkson is feeling a lot of different emotions about her divorce.

“Kelly is dealing with all the emotions one can deal with concerning her divorce,” a source told Hollywood Life. “She has been sad, angry, shocked and every emotion one can feel, she has felt it.”

The source added, “She never wanted it to get nasty, never wanted it to be a thing she will have to deal with for a long time, but it is now a part of her everyday life. She thinks it’s crazy that she has to spend so much money in support. Her work is keeping her busy and away from it for a period of time in the day, but it’s always in the back of her mind and it is clearly upsetting.”

