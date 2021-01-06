WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare’

Each day on The Kelly Clarkson Show, music superstar and The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson covers a different song, often from a different genre. On Tuesday, January 6, Clarkson belted out a cover of Selena Gomez’s “Rare.”

Singing in a mostly-dark studio with just her band behind her, Clarkson connected emotionally with the song while leading up to some of the more intense notes. She wore a purple dress and black boots for the performance.

Clarkson brings her own signature raspiness and pop-country tones to each of the songs she performs on her show. Read on to learn more about the performance, and scroll down to watch the video. It is also available online on The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s YouTube page.

Watch Clarkson Cover ‘Rare’

Clarkson didn’t make too many changes to the original track, but she definitely brought her own flair to the vocal performance.

“Baby, you’ve been so distant from me lately,” she sings at the beginning of the song.

By the time the performance wrapped up, Clarkson was able to belt out a higher note and rock out during the chorus, bringing a raspier vocal performance than was present in the original song.

Fans seemed to enjoy the performance, taking to the comments to compliment Clarkson. One person wrote, “Kelly Clarkson is rare as a human being and as a singer.” Another wrote, “She does actually sound like Selena Gomez.”

Clarkson & Craig Robinson Sang During an Interview

Craig Robinson recently appeared on a segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new show, The Masked Dancer, which features stars Ken Jeong, Brian Austin Green, Ashley Tisdale and Paula Abdul.

The interview took place in a “drive-in” where each of the stars stayed in their cars and talked with one another. Robinson first talked about how he was a teacher at an elementary and middle school while trying to perform comedy on the side.

“I taught kindergarten through eighth-grade music,” Robinson shared. “I was teaching and I was doing comedy at night.”

When talking about The Masked Dancer, Robinson said he knew a lot about dance and can dance, though he doesn’t call himself a “dancer.”

“Now that these knees are a little bit older, I have to be selective,” he joked about when he chooses to dance.

Then, the interview took a turn after talking about Abdul. Robinson even brought out his keyboard to freestyle alongside Clarkson.

“It’s nice to meet you at the drive-thru,” he sang. “Drive-in, that’s what I meant, yeah.”

Clarkson then jumped in, “But I kinda wanna go to a drive-thru and get some fries, yeah, yeah. Do you want’ em animal style? I don’t! It’s too messy! Just want a plain fry in my mouth, goin’ straight to my a** and thighs!”

Clarkson will once again appear on The Voice as a coach when it premieres in 2021. The show has already started filming and will premiere in February with an all-new season.

