Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Mother-in-Law Reba McEntire Comments on Her Divorce

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020.

But for the seven years that she was married to the former music manager, country singer Reba McEntire was her stepmother-in-law. McEntire was married to Blackstock’s father Narvel Blackstock for 26 years before they divorced in 2015.

Clarkson and McEntire have known each other for years. Back in 2007, they did a duet of Clarkson’s song “Because of You” together. They’ve toured together and McEntire has appeared as a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Now that they’re no longer family, are Clarkson and McEntire still on good terms? “Kelly and I do talk,” McEntire said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She also revealed that she’s still close with both Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock.

“We text and I love them both, and so I can’t play favorites because I’ve been a friend of Kelly for a long time,” she said. “Brandon’s been my son forever it seems. Although he’s my stepson, I still love him like he’s my total…my blood, so I’m praying for ‘em both ’cause I love ‘em both,” she added.

In another interview with Extra, McEntire said of Clarkson and Blackstock, “I am pulling for both of them. I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull through this. I pray everyone gives them the encouragement they can because they need it right now, both of them do.”

Clarkson Recently Won a Divorce Proceedings Battle

Clarkson’s ex-husband has been living at the family’s $10.4 million Montana ranch since the pair separated. According to E News!, Clarkson, who purchased the home, has wanted to sell it for a while. A court determined that the property’s monthly maintenance costs came out to around $81,000.

On October 1, E News! reported that a judge had upheld Clarkson and Blackstock’s prenuptial agreement and ruled that the Montana property belongs solely to Clarkson. The “Since U Been Gone” singer will now be free to sell the property.

But the divorce proceedings haven’t all been wins for Clarkson. According to E News!, in July a Los Angeles judge ruled that Clarkson must give Blackstock nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support. He had originally asked for more than double that.

According to Us Weekly, Clarkson was granted primary custody of her and Blackstock’s two children in November 2020.

Clarkson’s Team on ‘The Voice’ is Stacked This Year

Anyone who watched “The Voice” knows that coach Blake Shelton likes to brag about his many victories on the singing competition show. But Clarkson’s chances of winning this season are looking pretty good so far.

Going into the Battle Rounds, she had more four-chair-turn contestants than any other coach: Aaron Hines, Girl Named Tom, Holly Forbes, and Gymani.

After Girl Named Tom and country singer Kinsey Rose faced off in the Battle Rounds, Clarkson picked Girl Named Tom as the winner and used a save on Kinsey. In a historic moment on “The Voice,” all three other coaches then tried to steal Kinsey. But Kinsey decided to stick with Team Kelly.

