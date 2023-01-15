‘The Voice’ Coach’s Security Says Alleged Stalker Violated Restraining Order

Music superstar and “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson’s security says the star’s alleged stalker violated the restraining order against her, TMZ reported on January 14, 2023.

According to the outlet, 56-year-old Huguette Nicole Young must stay 100 yards from Clarkson and her home, but Clarkson’s security team says the woman has continued to show up at Clarkson’s home.

The security team tells the outlet they have it on video. According to TMZ, Young could be seen driving past Clarkson’s home four times over 10 days. Security took the information to court after Thursday, January 10’s incident, per court documents obtained by TMZ.

The Original Filing Against Huguette Nicole Young Was Granted on December 9

On December 9, 2022, Clarkson was granted a restraining order against Young.

According to court documents first obtained by TMZ, Clarkson’s head of security claims that Young has visited Clarkson’s home uninvited at least 18 times. The documents allege that the woman has left gifts on the porch like dog toys, stickers, plants and seeds.

According to the documents, Young has been confronted multiple times.

Clarkson filed more documents against Young on December 14, 2022, per TMZ.

In the later documents, Lopez claimed Young’s car was driving past Clarkson’s house at around 1:45 a.m. PT on Tuesday, December 13. The documents uploaded include surveillance footage from Clarkson’s head of security showing what is allegedly Young’s vehicle driving on Clarkson’s driveway in the middle of the night.

Kelly Clarkson Has Another Restraining Order Against a Man Named Victor Fernandez

According to TMZ, Clarkson was temporarily granted a restraining order for her and her children in December 2022 against a man named Victor Fernandez.

According to the documents, Clarkson filed for the order with help of her attorney, Ed McPherson. The filing, according to the outlet, alleges Fernandes has shown up at Clarkson’s home multiple times including at least one incident in a semi-truck.

Michael Lopez, who works as Clarkson’s head of security, said in the documents obtained by TMZ that Fernandez came to Clarkson’s home on Thanksgiving and was seen looking over her privacy gate. According to the documents, he returned two more times that day and told security he was there to talk to Clarkson.

The security team and court documents allege the man showed up again on December 3, according to TMZ.

The music superstar may be moving her talk show to the East Coast, according to a report from Variety, which would likely move her away from the home where stalkers keep showing up.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” has been renewed through 2025 and has always filmed in Los Angeles. According to sources speaking with Variety, Clarkson asked NBC Universal to move the show out of Los Angeles.

The move, according to the outlet, would not only let Clarkson be closer to her family, but it would also bring tax incentives to the show. It’s unclear what the move would mean for Clarkson’s time on “The Voice,” however, as the only way she’s able to film both shows at the same time is likely because they’re in the same city.

Clarkson will return to her big red coaching chair on “The Voice” season 23 on March 6, 2023, alongside coaches Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan.