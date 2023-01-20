‘The Voice’ Coach Granted Permanent Restraining Orders Against 2 People

“The Voice” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” star Kelly Clarkson has been officially granted two permanent restraining orders against two separate people, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, Clarkson’s temporary restraining orders were made permanent on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The orders are against a man named Victor Fernandez and a woman named Huguette Nicole Young.

The orders, per TMZ, say the two people must stay a minimum of 100 yards away from the celebrity and her children. They also are not to have contact of any kind with Clarkson or her family.

Kelly Clarkson Was Granted the Temporary Restraining Orders in December 2022

The temporary restraining orders were both granted in December 2022.

Clarkson filed for the order with help of her attorney, Ed McPherson. The filing, according to the outlet, alleged Fernandez has shown up at Clarkson’s home multiple times including at least one incident in a semi-truck.

The singer’s head of security, Michael Lopez, writes in documents obtained by TMZ that Fernandez arrived at Clarkson’s home in a semi-truck on Thanksgiving in 2022. According to the documents, he returned two more times that day and told security he was there to talk to Clarkson. The documents allege that he showed up once again on December 3 and told staff Clarkson had invited him over.

On December 9, 2022, Clarkson was granted a temporary restraining order against Young. According to court documents first obtained by TMZ, Lopez claimed Young visited Clarkson’s home at least 18 times, all uninvited. The documents also allege that Young left gifts on the porch like dog toys, stickers, plants and seeds.

Kelly Clarkson Has Asked to Relocate Her Show to the East Coast

While not explicitly related to the restraining orders, there are reports that Clarkson has asked to move her show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” from Los Angeles to the East coast. According to Variety, Clarkson wants to move her show to the New York metro Tri-State area, which includes New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

The move, according to the outlet, would bring Clarkson closer to her family and could bring better tax incentives.

It’s unclear what that would mean for Clarkson’s future on “The Voice.” She has been a fixture on the singing competition show for nearly a decade, though she did take season 22 away from the show in order to spend more time with her children. Currently, Clarkson is able to film both her talk show and “The Voice” on NBC lots in Los Angeles, so the arrangement works for the singer. If her talk show moves to the East coast, it could mean she would have to step away from the big red coaching chairs.

Either way, fans of Clarkson are looking forward to the singer’s next album, which is set to release in 2023. Clarkson confirmed the news in a segment celebrating the new year on her show.

“It took a minute for me to be able to release this album because I just had to be over it, through it, all around it. I had to get past it in order to talk about it,” she shared during the segment. “I know people want to ask me about the album and songs and I just feel like I needed a minute, so I’m glad it took a minute because we actually ended up writing — one of the last songs written for the album might be one of the singles that we come out with.”

The singer added, “It’s really cool and it’s a great arc of a whole relationship. It’s not all sad or mad, but that’s in there.”

She also called the cover shoot for the album “incredible” and said that she was able to “really explain, visually, what’s happening sonically on this album. It’s really freakin’ cool.”

“This, you’re going to want on vinyl just for the picture alone that’s going to be on the cover that’s incredible that’s not photoshopped,” she shared.