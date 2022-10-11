Kelly Clarkson Teases ‘The Voice’ Return With Cryptic Post

Kelly Clarkson left “The Voice” for the first time in nearly a decade ahead of season 22 of the show. The singer-songwriter and talk show host wanted to take the season off to spend time with her children, but she’s now opening up about how “weird” it has been to be off the show.

Now, it appears Clarkson will be returning to the singing competition show.

On October 11, 2022, the singer-songwriter posted a cryptic image to Instagram featuring only the yellow peace sign emoji. The peace sign echoes those that are on the set of “The Voice,” and it appears she will be making her return to the show.

Fans Are Excited to See Clarkson Return to ‘The Voice’ After One Season Away

Under Clarkson’s post, “The Voice” posted an eyeballs emoji, leading fans to even more speculation.

“YOURE BACK ON THE VOICE???? tell me I’m right,” one person commented.

Another person commented, “What does it mean??Hopefully something good!”

Clarkson previously teased her return to “The Voice” during an interview with Variety.

She added, “That’s why taking this summer was so important to me, even though a lot of people were kind of bummed because I was supposed to do a couple of things. Obviously, I stepped down on ‘The Voice’ this season because I just needed the space.”

When asked if she’d return to the show in two seasons, the star seemed to almost slip up.

“I definitely… Um, I probably will be back at ‘The Voice’ at some point,” she said, laughing awkwardly as if she just spilled the beans, according to Variety. “I might be back at ‘The Voice.’”

Why Did Kelly Clarkson Leave ‘The Voice’ Ahead of Season 22?

Clarkson welcomed Gwen Stefani to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on October 3, 2022 to talk about “The Voice,” and the first thing she shared was that it was “weird” to be talking to Stefani while they weren’t on the show together.

“It’s weird for me,” Clarkson shared. “It’s weird to not be on it!”

Stefani shared that she also finds it strange to be talking to Clarkson about the show when they aren’t on it together and that she feels like she’s “cheating” on Clarkson.

“I’m so excited when they announced Camila,” Clarkson revealed. “I was like, oh, well way to fill the same personality!”

Previously, Clarkson made a stop on the “Today” show on August 23, 2022, and she opened up to Carson Daly, host of “The Voice,” and Hoda Kotb about her decision.

The singer-songwriter shared her reasoning for leaving the show.

“I hadn’t had a minute and it’s obviously been a rough couple years, so it was really important to me to shut down for a minute,” Clarkson shared, adding that one of her favorite parts of the summer was when she “literally four-wheeled in the mountains and walked along [the water].”

Clarkson told the hosts, “My sister, my nephew, and I, and a couple friends, literally spent the whole summer in the mountains, getting out in nature.”

Her children, River, 8, and Remington, 6, went between her and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, the talk-show host said.

“It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation, we were both in Montana so I think my kids felt a little more centered as well,” she shared.