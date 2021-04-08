Kelly Clarkson Reveals When She Will Return to ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson has been absent from back-to-back episodes of NBC’s The Voice, leaving fans wondering when she’ll be returning to the show. Music star Kelsea Ballerini took Clarkson’s place for the “Battle” rounds of the show, but Clarkson will be returning soon.

Clarkson has revealed that she’ll be back on the show next week, on the Monday, April 12 episode of The Voice, returning to her chair alongside coaches Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas and John Legend.

“You are doing such an amazing job @KelseaBallerini!!” Clarkson tweeted on April 5, 2021. “Thank you for taking great care of #TeamKelly for me. See y’all next week! #TheVoice.”

Clarkson Will Return Before the Knockout Round

Luckily for her team, Clarkson will return to her chair before they have to take part in the Knockout rounds, which will narrow her team down even further. She will also be present for the last of the “Battle” round, as she’ll be returning before that round of the competition is over.

Here’s what Clarkson’s team looks like going into the next episode of The Voice:

Ryleigh Modig

Avery Roberson (Stolen)

Gihanna Zoe

Corey Ward

Savanna Woods (Saved)

Still to Battle:

Kenzie Wheeler

JD Casper

Anna Grace

Ainae

The remaining contestants will be narrowed down ahead of the live shows, when the contestants will be competing for viewer’s votes rather than for the coach’s feedback and decisions.

Ballerini Kept the Blake-Kelly Feud Alive

While she sat in Clarkson’s chair, Ballerini kept the feud between Clarkson and the other coaches alive. That was the one thing Clarkson asked of her, according to Today, and she told Clarkson later that she took that to heart.

At one point, Ballerini joked, “Hey Blake, have I ever told you that you look like my dad?”

Ballerini also shared that she was impressed with the caliber of talent.

“So, those are the two things that I can tell you: the talent’s really great, the choices were really hard, but we talked about it, and Blake probably hates me,” Ballerini said during a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson was out of the competition because she was sick, according to USA Today.

“Unfortunately our own Kelly Clarkson wasn’t feeling well this week, and while she didn’t test positive for Covid, as you can imagine we have some really strict guidelines on our set,” The Voice host Carson Daly told the outlet. “Kelly is staying at home, where she’s watching the battles remotely. She’s going to be checking in on you.”

Next season, fans have even more rivalries to look forward to. News that superstar Ariana Grande will be joining the show as a coach, taking Nick Jonas’s place.

“Ariana is a huge fan of The Voice and her management team has been negotiating to get her on the show for a while,” a source told Page Six. “She is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [coach] on the current season, but he isn’t leaving for good. Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon.”

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

