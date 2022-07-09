Kelly Clarkson Reveals a ‘Cool Thing’ That Fans Do

In a new interview, “The Voice” coach and “American Idol” season one winner Kelly Clarkson revealed the thing fans send to her that she considers “such an honor.” Find out what she said and also how she feels about her new EP and what might be on the horizon in the future.

Kelly Said She’s Honored When Fans Cover Her Songs

In an interview with NBC’s Connecticut affiliate promoting her Emmy-winning talk show, Kelly revealed that she is so honored when fans send her covers of her own songs that they’ve done.

“It’s such a cool thing, like I love when people send things of them covering my stuff. It’s such an honor that people do that,” said the Grammy-winning singer.

She also said that that’s part of what inspires her to do her “Kellyoke” segment where she covers other musicians’ music — because she wants to celebrate all the different genres out there instead of singing her own songs all the time.

“I genuinely love lots of music, so why not do it? That’s my mentality. I’m like, ‘If I love it and I want to sing it, then I’ll just do it,” said Kelly.

Kelly Teased a Future ‘Kellyoke’ EP

In June 2022, Kelly dropped her seventh EP (extended play) album called “Kellyoke,” which features six songs that she performed on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” as part of her “Kellyoke” segment.” The tracks are:

“Blue Bayou” by Roy Orbison, though Kelly’s cover is of the Linda Rondstadt version

“Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd

“Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish

“Queen of the Night” by Whitney Houston

“Trampoline” by Shaed,” and “Fake Plastic Trees” by Radiohead

The interviewer from the NBC affiliate said that she can’t stop listening to “Blue Bayou” and Kelly said that one was actually the hardest one to mix of the whole EP but she knew they had to include it because Rondstadt is one of Kelly’s favorite artists of all time.

“It’s funny you mention that one. That’s the one that actually took the longest to mix becaues it’s so dynamic. Linda Rondstadt is one of my favorite singers ever, so I knew when we did this EP — there’s so many songs we’ve covered. I knew one of her songs had to be [on it] and I know that’s one of my mom’s favorite songs ever,” said Kelly.

She also said that it was so hard “to narrow it down” to just six songs, so they’d love to do “more EPs like this in the future” to include more songs.

“We picked ones from different genres and tried to do our best,” said Kelly.

In a fun, full-circle moment, Kelly revealed in an Instagram post that “Queen of the Night” was the song she sang for her “very first demo at 17 years old” and now she’s releasing it as part of an EP. “Whitney Houston for the win,” wrote the singer.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs weekdays; check the listings on its official site to find out at what time and on what channel it airs in your local market.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022 for its 22nd season on NBC. “American Idol” returns for its 21st season in the spring of 2023 on ABC.

READ NEXT: Kelly Clarkson Reveals What Worries Her About Her Divorce