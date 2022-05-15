Long-Time ‘The Voice’ Coach Out For Season 22

The coaches for the upcoming season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice” have been officially revealed thanks to a TikTok from the self-proclaimed “King” of “The Voice,” Blake Shelton. The fourth coach came as a bit of a surprise to fans of the show.

Shelton posted a TikTok on Friday, May 13, 2022, with the caption “#duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice” this fall..

Kelly Clarkson, who has been a coach on the show for a decade, will not be returning for the fall season. Camila Cabello revealed she will be taking over that fourth coaching slot alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.

Why Isn’t Kelly Clarkson Returning?

Clarkson shared during an interview with Elvis Duran on Thursday, May 11, 2022 one reason why she might not be returning to the show.

“I turned 40… and you know what I’m giving myself for 40?” she said. “I literally said no to everything this summer. I will not do anything this summer.”

She added, “I am taking time.”

Since “The Voice” films in the summer, that was a good indication that the star would not be returning to the show.

The Coaches Announced Their Return on Friday, May 13

Gwen Stefani will make her official return to “The Voice” in the fall of 2022 after a season away from the show, she confirmed by dueting the video.

For season 21, Ariana Grande stepped in for Stefani’s seat while Stefani completed a residency in Las Vegas. It appears as though Grande will be taking at least one season off, however, as Stefani confirmed with a video that she’ll be returning.

That’s good news for fans of Shelton and Stefani together. They met on the set of the voice six years ago and got married in July 2021. The couple will now compete against one another again on the show.

Stefani has won “The Voice” once so far, in season 19 with then 16-year-old Carter Rubin.

In what’s not likely a surprise to many fans, John Legend also dueted the video, saying that he’s returning to “The Voice.”

Legend confirmed his presence on the new season of the show by also duetting the TikTok video.

Legend has won the show just one time, in his inaugural season. That means he’s well overdue for a win going into season 22.

Cabello has also previously appeared on the show as a mentor; she worked with Team Legend during season 21 of the show. At the time, the coaching panel consisted of John Legend, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, and Kelly Clarkson. That means the new season is a huge shake-up for the show.

“The Voice” will likely return in September 2022 and run into late November or early December 2022.

It’s likely the premiere will pull in a staggering number of viewers.

According to TVSeriesFinale, “The Voice” pulled in 7.222 million viewers for the Season 21 premiere on Monday, September 20, 2021. That’s down nearly 12% from the Season 20 premiere on March 1, 2021, when the show got 7.890 viewers, according to TVSeriesFinale.

It’s not yet clear if the show will air one or two nights a week.

This is the first time the show will be on the one-season-per-year schedule since 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Since then, the show has been airing twice per year.

