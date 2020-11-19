Kelly Clarkson Drools Over ‘Attractive’ Contestant on ‘The Voice’

During the Battle Rounds of Season 19 of NBC’s The Voice, Kelly Clarkson reacted in what some considered an inappropriate way to one contestant’s performance.

Kelly was first spotted swooning during the performances by Marisa Corvo and Ryan Gallagher, Clarkson said she wasn’t able to take her eyes off the male singer while he sang his part in a cover of “I Surrender” by Celine Dion.

Later, Kelly couldn’t take her eyes off one of the contestants on Team Blake, Ian Flanigan, a fan-favorite early on in the season.

Clarkson Could Not Take Her Eyes Off of Ian Flanigan

Aaron Scott vs. Ian Flanigan – Creedence's "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" – The Voice Battles 2020Aaron Scott and Ian Flanigan earn Coach Blake's respect as they perform Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" during The Battles on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays & Tuesdays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE… 2020-11-17T01:36:53Z

Ian Flanigan and Aaron Scott performed Creedence’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” for their first Battle Round.

All the coaches loved Ian Flanigan’s performance, though they thought they were both very talented.

“Ian, you happen to be one of my favorite vocalists this season,” Clarkson said. “I think that you have an incredible tone.”

She continued, “I was, like, glued to you. Like, it was inappropriate… I was like, I’ve gotta stop looking!”

She said she would listen to him sing “You Are My Sunshine” before saying she thought he had a storyteller vibe and she was attracted to that in him.

Ultimately, Blake Shelton chose Flanigan to continue on his team.

Clarkson Was First Spotted Swooning Over Ryan Gallagher

Marisa Corvo vs. Ryan Gallagher – Celine Dion's "I Surrender" – The Voice Battles 2020Marisa Corvo and Ryan Gallagher deliver on the incredibly difficult "I Surrender" by Celine Dion during The Battles on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays & Tuesdays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice… 2020-11-17T02:14:53Z

While Gallagher sang his part of the performance, Clarkson wasn’t able to take her eyes off him, and she stood up for a standing ovation before the singers were done with their Battle Round performance.

“That was a big song, y’all,” Clarkson said to the other coaches.

Blake Shelton was more taken by Corvo than he was with Gallagher, though.

“Well we all know the right song is everything,” he started. “Ryan, we know you have a big voice and you’re trained and talented and everything, but Marisa just absolutely took over the room here and just destroyed the place.”

The coaches were impressed with both contestants, and Legend said that he thought the song was built for Corvo to shine, which didn’t mean that she would, but she did in this case.

“I wanted to just watch Ryan the whole time because you were just at ease the entire time as you sing these perfect notes,” Gwen Stefani added. “And it’s like, whoa! He’s not even trying and that beautifulness is just coming out of him, and it’s so controlled and mesmerizing, and it’s pretty to watch.”

She added that Corvo put her huge personality into the song and both singers were so talented.

“What’s cool is, I’ve never heard a man sing this song,” Clarkson said of the performance. “Especially with your depth and your control. What’s deceiving about this one over here is you’re just as powerful.”

She said it was a very difficult decision for her, as she wanted to keep both singers in the competition.

The ultimate winner was Marisa Corvo, which left Ryan Gallagher out without a coach until host Carson Daly reminded the coaches that he was available to steal or save.

“Ryan, you did a great job,” Kelly Clarkson told him. “In fact, you were so great that,” she started, and then smashed her button to save him from elimination.

READ NEXT: Heartthrob Coach Returns to ‘The Voice’ for Season 20