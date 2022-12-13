Fans Vow to Boycott Kelly Clarkson’s Show

Some fans are vowing to boycott “The Kelly Clarkson Show” after a pre-recorded segment featuring The Backstreet Boys was seemingly deleted from the show after rape allegations were made against band member Nick Carter.

The Backstreet Boys posted a video on Instagram showing that they were scheduled to appear on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday, December 12, but that segment did not air.

Now, some fans say they won’t watch the show and are accusing the show of participating in “cancel culture.”

Some Fans Say They Will No Longer Watch Clarkson’s Show

In the comment section on The Backstreet Boys’ post, fans said they were upset about the segment being taken off air.

“What happened until innocent until proven guilty?” one person wrote. “And why are the other guys being punished too. This is messed up.”

People also commented on posts made by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Instagram.

“I was only watching for the Backstreet Boys but I guess I won’t be watching now,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Horrible to cancel on backstreet boys come on. At least put it online for the fans? So utterly disappointed right now. Innocent until proven guilty, ever heard of that?”

“As much as I love Jewel I am very upset that you pulled the Backstreet boys. Lost a viewer today,” one fan wrote.

Others said they were “disappointed” in the show and the network.

ABC Also Pulled a Special From Airing

After the allegations were made, ABC pulled their scheduled “A Very Backstreet Holiday,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The special was set to air on Wednesday, December 14. It was set to be tied to the band’s new holiday album, which came out in 2022.

“This festive new special will feature Grammy Award-winning boy band sensation The Backstreet Boys singing songs from their brand-new holiday album along with classic hits and celebrating the most wonderful time of the year,” the special’s description reads. “It will be a joyful night to reminisce, harmonize and celebrate the holiday season together. More details to come and expect some special surprises and performances to keep spirits bright!”

Guests who were set to appear on the special were Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka, according to Variety.

The allegations were made by a woman named Shannon Ruth who filed a lawsuit against Carter. The suit alleges that Carter raped Ruth when she was underage during the 2001 Backstreet Boys tour, according to reports obtained by TMZ and Rolling Stone.

Ruth hosted a press conference with her lawyer and a representative from Child USA, which is an organization that helps victims of child sex abuse. During the press conference, she said that her life is “filled with pain.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the lawsuit claims that there are three additional anonymous accusers of Carter. One was underage at the time of the assault, per the outlet.

In 2018, Carter was accused of rape by singer Melissa Schuman, according to People.

Carter has denied all allegations.

“This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue,” Carter’s statement reads. “Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick — and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer — there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize.”