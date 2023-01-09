‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Named In Lawsuit Filed Against NBC Universal

The American Federation of Musicians is suing NBC, Universal claiming that the company “failed” to pay musicians for performing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the “Today” show, “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Falon,” and “Late Night With Seth Myers,” according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

The American Federation of Musicians is made up of 80,000 musicians and is the largest union for musicians.

“NBC owes musicians probably hundreds of thousands of dollars in wages. Unfortunately, whenever AFM attempts to resolve these claims in good faith, NBC denies, disrespects, and drags its feet. Meanwhile, we have musicians who have been waiting more than two years for their paychecks,” AFM lawyer Jennifer P. Garner told Rolling Stone in a statement.

The Lawsuit Was Filed in Manhattan & Claims NBC Universal Breached Contracts

According to Rolling Stone, the lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Manhattan, and the suit claims that NBC Universal “breached its collective bargaining agreement with the union.”

The suit, according to the outlet, includes music from “backing tracks, incomplete tracks, and pre-recorded material.”

The documents obtained by Rolling Stone allege that NBC ““failed in numerous instances to pay at least the minimum scale wages owed to musicians for broadcasts of The Kelly Clarkson Show and Today.”

The outlet reports that the NBC 2021 Christmas special, which was headed up by Clarkson, is one of the examples. The suit alleges that NBC did not pay contractors and leaders for it and “failed to pay wage premiums owed for work performed beyond an eight-hour spread and/or for work performed between 12:00 midnight and 8:00 a.m., as required.”

The suit continues, “NBC further failed to pay meal penalties owed for requiring musicians engaged for the Kelly Clarkson Christmas special to work more than six consecutive hours without a meal break.”

Heavy has reached out to NBC Universal and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for comment.

