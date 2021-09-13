Kelly Clarkson’s talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” returns September 13 on NBC.

Deadline reports that the show has a live studio audience again after being completely virtual last season due to COVID-19. The first week of episodes will be taped in New York City. The show will then resume taping at Universal Studios in Hollywood for the remainder of the season.

In a teaser for the new season, Clarkson’s 5-year-old son Remington makes an adorable cameo. Sitting next to Coldplay’s Chris Martin as he strums a song on acoustic guitar, Remington says, “I need to go to the bathroom.” Martin laughs and says, “me too.” Clarkson’s 7-year-old daughter River can also be seen in the teaser.

Martin also tells Clarkson that he’s “never been interviewed by someone who’s a better singer than me.”





Play



Video Video related to kelly clarkson’s son’s adorable interruption on her show 2021-09-13T13:39:20-04:00

Clarkson’s Other Celebrity Guests This Season

“The Voice” coach will have a slew of celebrity guests on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this season. Tracy Morgan, Julianne Moore, Ben Platt, Connie Britton, Seth Myers, Kristen Bell, and Ariana Grande can all be glimpsed in the trailer.

Clarkson has spoken highly of working with Grande on the new season of “The Voice.” In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Clarkson said of Grande, “She’s so funny, like very witty.”

“The Voice” returns on Monday, September 20. New episodes of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” air every weekday. Check your local listings for showtimes. The guests scheduled for the September 13 premiere are Chris Martin, Bowen Yang, Kristin Chenoweth, and Fat Joe.

Clarkson Speaks Out About Her Divorce

Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. In September 2020, Clarkson told Us Weekly, “I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”

On Kevin Hart’s Peacock series, “Hart to Hart“, Clarkson told Hart she had “no bar” for a successful relationship since she didn’t witness any as a child.

“If you’re not shown that bar at a young age, you don’t know, partner-wise, what really to look for. And I thought I did…there’s no (example) of how you should be treated, how a relationship should look like, all of that. I think, unfortunately, statistically, a lot of us go through it,” Clarkson said.

Clarkson’s Estranged Father Passed Away in 2019

Clarkson has written songs about her strained relationship with her father, including “Piece By Piece,” which is also a tribute to what a great father her ex-husband is. The final lyrics in the heartwrenching refrain are, “piece by piece, he restored my faith that a man can be kind and a father could stay.”

In 2019, Clarkson told Forbes that her estranged father had passed away. “The Voice” coach said that it now “sucks to sing” the song “Piece By Piece” live because the way she feels about her father has “evolved.”

While on tour, she said to her audience about the song, “Once you have kids, it’s one of those things. I can’t even fathom about not sticking around and caring. I just can’t even fathom.”

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Finalist Accuses Manager of Abuse