Kelly Clarkson Teases Huge Life Change

“The Voice” coach and “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson just teased a big change for her fans in the season four trailer for “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Read on to find out what it means and what we know about when her talk show returns.

Clarkson Said ‘It’s Time’ For ‘All New Kelly’

In the season four trailer, the voice over intones, “Get ready for an all new Kelly,” to which Clarkson responds, “It’s time, y’all!”

The voice over continues, “September 12 it’s ‘Kelly’ season four. We’re traveling coast to coast across the country to kick off season four in NYC.”

Clarkson finishes by quipping, “We’re taking the show on the road. New York, New York is getting Kelly Kelly. It’s so nice I had to say it twice.”

The NBC press release for the show teases, “Multi-talented, Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson uses her gift of connection to bring viewers something new: a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition. In each episode audiences will experience an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music! It’s like a weekday brunch party with a fascinating guest list of people who would otherwise never meet.”

Clarkson is Hosting a Music Contest in Season 4

If you’re wondering why “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is starting out in New York City, it is because the “American Idol” season one winner is holding her own “American Idol”-style singing competition this year as part of the fourth season of her talk show.

Clarkson announced on her show’s official YouTube channel in mid-August 2022 that they are conducting a nationwide search for a top-notch vocalist to duet with her on one of her biggest hits, “Since U Been Gone.” The contest is called “Kellyoke Search” as a nod to the singer’s talk show segment where she covers different songs by famous artists each episode. In fact, Clarkson released a “Kellyoke” EP in June 2022 featuring her covers of songs by Linda Rondstadt, Whitney Houston, Billie Eilish and more. And now she’s looking for her own new duet partner.

“Hey, what’s up, America? Have you ever wanted to sing a duet with me? I thought so. Well, your chance is finally here. This summer, we’re taking ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ on the road to find some of the greatest voices across America and virtually on TikTok using the hashtag #kellyokesearch. Come sing a virtual duet with me to one of my songs — maybe you’ve heard it!” explained Clarkson, as a clip plays of her singing “Since U Been Gone.”

She added, “We might even feature some of our favorite performances on the show. Alright, see you all soon! Well, or, I’ll hear you soon!”

🎤 @kellyclarkson is live in studio talking about the brand-new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show @KellyClarksonTV, her family, and more! pic.twitter.com/yu7Mq6acMT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 23, 2022

Clarkson is taking a year off from “The Voice,” telling “Today’s” Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb that she hasn’t had a summer off since she was 16 years old and it was really nice this year to take a break with her kids amidst her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“You don’t get summers off, generally, unless you’re in high school,” Clarkson continued. “But I hadn’t had a minute, and it’s obviously been a rough couple of years. So, it was really important to me to shut down for a minute.”

She said that she spent the summer four-wheeling in the mountains of Montana.

“I have a lot of water on my property. So my sister and my nephew and I, and a couple [of] friends just literally spent the whole summer in the mountains. Just getting out in nature,” said Clarkson, adding, “The kids were with me and with their dad, and it was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation. We were both in Montana, so it felt like kind of the first time my kids felt a little more centered as well. It was nice.”

“The Voice” will returns for its 22nd season on Monday, September 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

