Kelly Clarkson Reveals the One Song She Is Too Afraid Cover

Kelly Clarkson is a music and television superstar, but that doesn’t mean that she has no fears when it comes to performing. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and coach on “The Voice” knows of one song in history that she’s too afraid to cover.

Clarkson’s hit talk show features a segment dubbed “Kellyoke,” where the star chooses a song to cover and make her own. The songs she has covered have come from many different genres and artists.

Recently, Clarkson has covered Elvis Presley’s “Burning Love,” George Strait’s “You Look So Good In Love,” Cristina Aguilera’s “What A Girl Wants,” and The Chicks’ “Gaslighter.”

Clarkson opened up during season 20 of “The Voice” about the one song she’d be too scared to ever take on during the show, however.

Clarkson Would Never Cover ‘Despacito’

While speaking with her Battle round advisor Luis Fonsi, Clarkson said that she was only too scared to cover one song.

“I just realized something,” she shared during the first Battle round episode of “The Voice” season 20. “You have the one song in history I’m afraid to cover, ‘Despacito.'”

She added, “I have practiced so hard because I love singing in Spanish or in just different languages.”

Fonsi responded that the song had a lot of lyrics and was pretty wordy, even for him.

“And it’s like the biggest song of all time,” Clarkson added. “I’m kind of like, ‘You know what? I’m going to leave that alone.'”

You can see their whole conversation in the tweet posted by the “The Voice” official Twitter asking how amazing a Kelly Clarkson cover of “Despacito” would be.

“Ok but how amazing would @KellyClarkson covering @LuisFonsi’s #Despacito be?” the tweet reads.

Clarkson Cried When a Contestant Covered Her Song on ‘The Voice’

Corey Ward and Ryleigh Modig Leave Kelly with a Tough Decision to Make – The Voice Knockouts 2021Corey Ward performs Kelly Clarkson's "Already Gone" against Ryleigh Modig singing Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody" during The Knockouts on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow… 2021-04-20T00:11:00Z

The first round of Knockout performances on “The Voice” led to a lot of tears from coaches and advisors,

Clarkson’s team member Corey Ward chose to perform Clarkson’s “Already Gone” during the Knockout round, and it brought the coach to tears.

“How dare you come out here and kill my song!” Clarkson yelled at the singer during the pre-packaged portion.

Later, when Ward sang the song for the coaches, Clarkson was impressed all over again, nodding at the other coaches and showing them how impressed she was.

“He killed my song, it’s fine,” Clarkson can be heard saying after his performance.

Ward was up against Ryleigh Modig, who performed “Use Somebody” by Kings Of Leon.

Blake Shelton loved the performance and suggested that Clarkson choose to go with Ward over Modig, and Nick Jonas couldn’t make a choice between the two. John Legend thought that Ward won the battle.

“You know, this one over here, the coolest thing a songwriter can experience,” Clarkson said, pointing at Ward. “I literally was, like, well, he just killed my song in front of me, like maybe that was how that was supposed to sound. This is really hard, and I’m hoping that no one is going home. I’m just stressed.”

Clarkson went with Ward for his performance, meaning he wouldn’t be going home, but luckily for Modig, all three of the other coaches wanted her on their team, meaning she wouldn’t be going home either.

She ultimately went with Team Legend for the live shows.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

