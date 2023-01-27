Kelly Clarkson’s Alleged Stalker Arrested

“The Voice” coach and TV star Kelly Clarkson’s alleged stalker was arrested after 12 alleged violations of a restraining order, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that Clarkson’s alleged stalker, a woman named Huguette Nicole Young, was arrested on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, outside Clarkson’s home in San Fernando Valley.

According to the outlet, Young was caught on Clarkson’s property repeatedly. The violations mostly occurred at 8:59 p.m.

On December 9, 2022, Clarkson was granted a temporary restraining order against Young. According to court documents first obtained by TMZ, Clarkson’s head of security, Michael Lopez claimed Young visited Clarkson’s home at least 18 times, all uninvited. The documents also allege that Young left gifts on the porch like dog toys, stickers, plants and seeds.

The woman, according to TMZ, first found Clarkson’s home in Nashville and later followed her to LA.

Clarkson’s Temporary Restraining Orders Were Made Permanent on January 19, 2023

The arrest comes less than a week after Clarkson was granted permanent restraining orders against Young and one other person, per TMZ.

The outlet reported that Clarkson’s temporary restraining orders were made permanent on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The orders are against Young and a man named Victor Fernandez.

The orders, per TMZ, say the two people must stay a minimum of 100 yards away from the celebrity and her children. They also are not to have contact of any kind with Clarkson or her family.

The temporary restraining orders were both granted in December 2022.

Clarkson filed for the order with help of her attorney, Ed McPherson. The filing, according to the outlet, alleged Fernandez has shown up at Clarkson’s home multiple times including at least one incident in a semi-truck.

Clarkson May Be Moving Away From LA and to the East Coast

While not explicitly related to the restraining orders, there are reports that Clarkson has asked to move her show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” from Los Angeles to the East coast. According to Variety, Clarkson wants to move her show to the New York metro Tri-State area, which includes New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The move would take her far away from her alleged stalkers.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” has been renewed through 2025 and has always been filmed in Los Angeles. According to sources speaking with Variety, Clarkson asked NBC Universal to move the show out of Los Angeles.

The move, according to the outlet, would not only let Clarkson be closer to her family, but it would also bring tax incentives to the show. It’s unclear what the move would mean for Clarkson’s time on “The Voice,” however, as the only way she’s able to film both shows at the same time is likely because they’re in the same city.

It’s unclear what that would mean for Clarkson’s future on “The Voice.” She has been a fixture on the singing competition show for nearly a decade, though she did take season 22 away from the show in order to spend more time with her children. Currently, Clarkson is able to film both her talk show and “The Voice” on NBC lots in Los Angeles, so the arrangement works for the singer. If her talk show moves to the East coast, it could mean she would have to step away from the big red coaching chairs.

Clarkson will return to her big red coaching chair on “The Voice” season 23 on March 6, 2023, alongside coaches Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan.