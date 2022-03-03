Fans Love Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Out of This World’ Cover of a Stevie Wonder Song

Kelly Clarkson covered Stevie Wonder’s hit song “I Just Called to Say I Love You” during a Kellyoke segment of her hit talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

In the video, which was posted on March 2, 2022, Clarkson wears a black-and-yellow patterned dress while singing the classic song. She belts out some of the chorus, and fans immediately took to the comment section to let Clarkson know how impressed they were with her performance.

Fans Were Amazed by Clarkson’s Performance





Fans loved Clarkson’s rendition of the classic song.

“OUT OF THIS WORLD AWESOME,” one person commented. “Queen Kelly is hands down AWESOME, love you Kelly!”

Another commented, “Her belting part of the vocal range is so solid and well rounded. Love that growl in her voice. She’s such a beast, vocally.”

Others said they actually almost preferred Clarkson’s cover to the original.

“I admit I like Kelly’s version almost better than Stevie Wonder’s original. And his version is amazing!” one person commented.

“INCREDIBLE INCREDIBLE INCREDIBLE,” another person wrote. “Never in my life have I heard this covered so well.”

Another said that Clarkson is the “best singer in 100 years” and others wished she would sing more.

“I’m so glad I dialed & dialed to vote for Kelly! Within seconds of hearing her singing I knew she would be a blessing to this world,” another person wrote in the comment section.

Is Kelly Clarkson Leaving ‘The Voice’?

During an Instagram Live session where she answered questions from fans, Clarkson hinted at the fact that some changes will be made to her career in 2022 and that she’s been working on big project. Some fans were worried that that meant she’d be leaving her job coaching on “The Voice” behind.

Clarkson answered a fan question about where she’d like to visit in 2022 with the answer “home… and the beach.”

“I’ve decided this year there’s just gonna be a couple of changes for me but I can’t say here,” Clarkson told her viewers. “There’s a couple of things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work, just where we can get away on weekends and like really do some fun stuff with my kids.”

She said that her children are currently at the ages where they do actually want to spend time with her and she wants to “take advantage of that.”

Clarkson will be co-hosting NBC’s new songwriting competition as well, alongside Snoop Dogg.

“American Song Contest” will premiere on Monday, March 21, NBC announced on February 13. The show will “combine the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song,” according to NBC’s description of the show.

It’s likely that fans should not be worried about Clarkson leaving “The Voice,” even with her insinuating she wanted to spend time with family. If anything, “American Song Contest” having a place on NBC solidifies the fact that Clarkson is tight with the network, which “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton had dubbed the “Nothing But Clarkson.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, it likely would in mid-September.

