Kelly Clarkson Sued by Father-in-Law

Kelly Clarkson recently announced that she and husband Brandon Blackstock would be getting a divorce, and the news was soon complicated by the fact that her father-in-law’s management firm filed a lawsuit against her.

Starstruck Management Group is run by Narvel Blackstock, Clarkson’s father-in-law, Variety reported. The lawsuit claims that the management group is owned $1.4 million in unpaid commissions from the pop star and TV personality.

Clarkson has been represented by the group for 13 years, and their agreement is that they are paid 15% of her gross earnings, according to Variety. They say that that agreement has not been upheld this year.

The Management Company Claims They are Owed $1.4 Million

According to Variety’s report, Starstruck Management Group’s claim is that they were not paid full commission for Clarkson’s work on The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The report is complicated, however, by the fact that there seems to be no written management agreement between Starstruck and Clarkson, and the suit says that the deal was negotiated verbally in 2007 and has been held up since then.

“Over the course of approximately 13 years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar,” the complaint states, according to Variety. “By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like ‘The Voice’ and her own talk show.”

“Despite Starstruck’s hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided she is going to stop paying Starstruck for what is contractually owed,” the complaint concludes.

Clarkson Opened Up About Her Divorce

During the season premiere of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson opened up about her divorce, saying that though she is usually an open book, she’ll be keeping some of the information under wraps in order to protect her children.

“2020 has definitely brought a lot of change also to my personal life,” she said on the show, referring to her divorce. “Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came.”

Clarkson and Blackstock have two children together, River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4. Both the children are currently in therapy to help them deal with their parents separating, Page Six recently reported.

“We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists because we want to do it right,” she told Extra. “I definitely want to do it right. Everyone’s sad and it’s okay to be sad. It’s just one day when you’re like, ‘Wow, this has forever changed and it’s not just my heart has changed, there’s other little hearts, too.'”

She said on her show that she’ll keep some of the details of the divorce away from the public eye because she wants to make sure her children are not hurt by what she says.

“I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won’t go too far into it because, you know, I’m a mama bear and my kids come first,” she added, saying that she does love her fans, though.

