Fans Call Out Kelly Clarkson for Instagram Post

Some fans are upset with “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson after an Instagram post promoting her home state ahead of a recent episode of “American Song Contest,” which she hosts alongside Snoop Dogg.

The show, which is modeled after “Eurovision Song Contest,” pits states against one another in a songwriting contest. The representative for Texas is 19-year-old Grant Knoche.

Fans Were Taken Aback by Clarkson’s Post

Clarkson posted a photo of herself holding a sign reading “Don’t Mess With Texas,” and some fans took issue with that.

“Since Texas is performing tonight, I had to give some love to my home state with this #throwback photo… Don’t mess with Texas!” she wrote.

Some fans were unhappy with Clarkson’s decision to post the image.

“Except for when they make a bunch of attempts to take away basic human rights… still love you though,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Sorry Kelly, but Texas is just as sorely run as Florda. Both have serious issues.”

One person called Texas a “fresh hell,” and another said they were “not fond of Texas at all!!!”

Others thought that Clarkson should speak up about some of the issues facing people in Texas.

“Why don’t you try and change and be vocal about the homophobic and racist rhetoric that’s defying your state of Texas.. we all need to Mess with Texas,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Love you, not a current fan of your state.”

“Kelly that used to be funny not anymore with the way TX is run and laws against women!!” another person wrote. “Sure hope you don’t support those!! Think everyone now deserves to know exactly where you stand on that.”

Many others agreed with Clarkson’s post, rooting for her state on the songwriting competition.

“LET’S GO TEXAS!!” one person wrote.

Another person wrote, “Good luck for Texas.”

Knocke also commented on the post.

“Oh my gosh!! so excited to rep our state tonight!!!” he wrote. “see u later! :)”

Is Clarkson Leaving ‘The Voice’?

During an Instagram Live session where she answered questions from fans, Clarkson hinted at the fact that some changes will be made to her career in 2022 and that she’s been working on big projects.

Clarkson answered a fan question about where she’d like to visit in 2022 with the answer “home… and the beach.”

“I’ve decided this year there’s just gonna be a couple of changes for me but I can’t say here,” Clarkson told her viewers. “There’s a couple of things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work, just where we can get away on weekends and like really do some fun stuff with my kids.”

One of Clarkson’s big projects is “American Song Contest,” which premiered in March 2022. There’s no other indication that Clarkson would be leaving “The Voice,” however.

She said that her children are currently at the ages where they do actually want to spend time with her and she wants to “take advantage of that.”

Clarkson is also expected to release new music sometime in 2022.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, it likely would in mid-September.

READ NEXT: Original ‘American Idol’ Judge Criticizes Current Cast: ‘They’re Too Nice’