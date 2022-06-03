How Much Do You Know About Kelly Clarkson?: ‘The Voice’ Trivia Quiz #1 [Exclusive]

Most people know that Kelly Clarkson was the first winner of ‘American Idol,’ that she was a coach on “The Voice” and that she has her own daytime talk show. But what else do you know about Kelly? Here’s a little trivia quiz to find out.

How many times has Kelly Clarkson won “The Voice” as a coach? zero two four six

In what U.S. State is Clarkson’s “Vintage Valley,” Ranch? Montana Missouri Arizona California

What is the name of Clarkson’s 2017 Grammy-nominated eighth studio album? Thankful Meaning of Life Stronger Breakaway

What are the names of Clarkson’s two children? Lake and Penn River and Remington Lyric and Melody Shiloh and Carrington

What comedic actor yells out “Kelly Clarkson!” while getting waxed in the movie “The 40-Year-Old Virgin?” Seth Rogan Adam Sandler Jonah Hill Steve Carell

ANSWER 1: The answer to question one is c. four times. Her first win was in season 14, with the youngest contestant to ever win the voice, Brynn Cartelli. Clarkson claimed victory a second time the very next season with country singer, Chevel Shepherd. In season 17, Kelly won the competition with another country singer, Jake Hoot. Most recently, in season 21, Kelly triumphed with the first ever group to claim the trophy, Girl Named Tom. This may be her last win for a while, as Clarkson announced in May 2022 that she would be leaving the show.

ANSWER 2: The answer to question two is a. Montana. Clarkson’s ranch is in Granite County, around 90 miles from Missoula in Western Montana. She and her now-ex husband, Brandon Blackstock, bought the “Vintage Valley” ranch in 2018. Clarkson maintained 95% ownership of the ranch after the divorce, according to USA Today.

Clarkson Recently Discovered a Mysterious Hole at Her Ranch

ANSWER 3: The answer to question three is b. “Meaning of Life.” SPIN magazine reports that this was the first album Clarkson released after her American Idol contract ended. The SPIN reviewer called it “curiously the exact kind of album you would expect from an Idol winner. Clarkson’s vocals are full-throated and unsurprisingly great, and the repertoire—rangy ballads, brassy uptempo cuts—is chosen to showcase it.” “Meaning of Life” was released in 2017. The other choices in this question were released earlier. “Thankful” was Kelly’s first studio album in 2003. “Breakaway” came out in 2004, and “Stronger” was released in 2011.

Kelly Loves Spending Time with Her Kids

ANSWER 4: The answer to question four is b. River and Remington. Kelly and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock welcomed daughter, River Rose, into the world on June 12, 2014. According to Elle magazine, “River hasn’t shied away from her time in the spotlight, appearing in music videos for Clarkson’s songs ‘Broken & Beautiful’ and ‘Piece by Piece.’” Son Remington (who goes by Remy) was born April 12, 2016.

ANSWER 5: The answer to question five is d. Steve Carell. In the 2005 hit comedy, Carell spontaneously shouts out Clarkson’s name while getting his chest hair waxed. Screen Rant reports, “Steve Carell’s screams of pain were all real and captured documentary-style with the help of a four-camera set-up.” While many people think Carell ad-libbed the shout out, it actually occurred at the suggestion of co-star Seth Rogan.