Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Causes Judge to Delay Retirement

The divorce between former “Voice” coach, Kelly Clarkson and her ex, Brandon Blackstock was final in March, 2022. However, the legal disputes just keep going on and on. In fact, according to The Daily Mail, the private judge overseeing their divorce, Justice Scott Gordon, was supposed to step down from the bench in June. Yet, because the divorce proceedings are like the Energizer Bunny, he has had to delay stepping down to help resolve continuing disputes between the famous couple.

The Judge Keeps Getting Dragged into the Drama

Although he is considered to be retired, “Attorneys for the feuding exes on Friday asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to extend retired Justice Scott Gordon’s term through July 31 because there are still issues that need to be settled between them,” The Daily Mail reports.

Most of Clarkson and Blackstock’s recent battles have revolved around their Montana ranch. According to court records obtained by Heavy, the $17,750,000 ranch was divided based on how much each party invested, which left Clarkson with approximately 95% of the property, and Blackstock with around 5%.

Blackstock was ordered to vacate the property by June 1, 2022. However, before that could happen, he took Clarkson back to court to demand that she shut down the 13 security cameras on the property until after he left. This time, the judge ruled in Blackstock’s favor.

The exes are due back in court before the end of the month to resolve another undisclosed dispute, which is why Clarkson and Blackstock’s attorneys made the request to extend Judge Gordon’s term until the end of July.

As is stated in the Judge’s biography, “Judge Gordon served on the Los Angeles Superior Court for 17 years and spent nine years in leadership positions as the Assistant Supervising and Supervising Judge of the Family Law and Criminal Divisions.”

Judge Gordon is used dealing with high profile cases like Clarkson’s. His biography continues, “During his tenure in the Family Law Division, he handled thousands of cases, many of which were complex, high-profile business, sports and entertainment cases. He presided over trials and settled cases involving the most complex property, business, and child custody issues.”

The Divorce That Just Won’t End

Judge Gordon has dealt with all of those issues for Clarkson and Blackstock. He settled the custody dispute between the singer and her former manager by awarding primary custody of the couple’s two children, 8-year-old River and 6-year-old Remington, to Clarkson. However, court records obtained by Heavy show that Clarkson will be paying both spousal support and child support to Blackstock.

In addition to paying Blackstock a one-time lump sum of $1.3 million, Clarkson is also ordered to pay her ex-husband $115,000 a month until January 31, 2024, with the exception of remarriage or death, court records show. In addition, despite having primary custody of the children, Clarkson must pay Blackstock $45,601 a month in child support.

Blackstock originally tried to challenge the couple’s prenuptial agreement, but lost. According to People, Blackstock was initially trying to get $436,000 a month in spousal and child support, as well as $2 million in attorney fees. A source told People that Blackstock was “unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees. Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135K in child support per month.” The courts denied that request, as well as his $2 million attorney fee claim, People reports.

The court drama continues even though both parties are allegedly trying to move on with their lives. Clarkson is no longer hosting “The Voice,” but she is working on her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and trying to spend more time with her children. Blackstock recently left the ranch and bought a $1.8 million home in Butte, Montana. Yet the court battles keep on coming.

