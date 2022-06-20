Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Brings Her Back to Court

When most people get divorced, they fight over who gets the house, the car and the big screen TV. When Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock get divorced, they fight over a $17,750,000 ranch (per OK!).

The former Voice coach filed for divorce in June 2020. She and Blackstone had been married for almost seven years, and the couple had two children together. The divorce was final in September 2021, but the battle had just begun.

Many people thought that Clarkson and her ex-husband’s battle over the Montana ranch was settled in March, 2022 when the courts ordered that Blackstock must vacate the property by June 1, 2022, notes Us Weekly.

The Montana Ranch Has Gone from Haven to Battlefield

Play

Kelly Clarkson Gives Special Home Tour Of Her Montana Ranch | Digital Exclusive Kelly Clarkson and her family are spending time on their ranch in Montana amid the nationwide mandate to social distance right now. Kelly takes fans on a special tour of her and husband Brandon’s ranch and explains why it is such a special place for their family and why she’s especially grateful to have a… 2020-03-31T22:00:12Z

The settlement indicated that Clarkson would maintain ownership of 94.88 percent of the ranch, leaving Blackstock with 5.12 percent, i.e. $908,800 worth, reports OK!. This was all based on Blackstock moving out of the ranch by June 1. However, as the date inched closer, the music manager decided he still had a little bit of fight left in him.

According to Cinema Blend, “In the weeks before Blackstock was ordered to be off the property, the former couple was back in court after he made one last demand.” Despite the public display that the divorce has been, Blackstock apparently wanted his last few weeks to be private. So, he took Clarkson back to court in an attempt to force her to shut down the 13 security cameras that are on the ranch during the time he had left. She lost. He won.

As The Blast reports, the official court order reads “Kelly Blackstock shall forthwith turn off all web-cams, trail cams, and any other security cameras at (the address) which are now approximately 13 in total.” The “Breakaway” singer has since changed her last name to Brianne, but still uses Clarkson professionally, explains Cinema Blend.

There is no indication that Clarkson was spying on her ex-husband with these cameras. According to Cinema Blend, “it was simply about privacy, with Blackstock wanting to live his own life without Clarkson being able to watch him. All cameras were allegedly pointed at the home’s exterior, with none showing the inside of the residence.”

Nonetheless, Clarkson must have opposed turning the cameras off, or the matter would never have had to go to court. Clarkson has not as yet issued a statement about why she was willing to fight so hard to keep the cameras on, but The Blast speculates that it was just part of being in a contentious divorce process.

The Cost of Divorce Runs High

It was a small victory for Blackstone that pales in comparison to the financial settlement he has received. According to The Blast, Clarkson “will pay her ex-husband $115,000 in monthly spousal support until January of 2024. Kelly is also paying him a one-time, tax-free, payment of $1,326,161.”

In addition, The Blast reveals that even though Clarkson has primary custody of their children, River, 8, and Remington, 6, she has agreed to pay $45,601 a month in child support until they turn 18. Blackstock will have the children one weekend a month, according to The Blast.

Blackstock has claimed he needs the spousal support to find a new place to live. According to World News Era “After he finds another home, the Texas native will have 10 days to move his personal belongings and anything related to his business off the Montana property. From then on, he’ll need permission to visit the ranch.”