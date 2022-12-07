Kelly Clarkson Wins Big Award During Adorable Mother-Daughter Date Night

Kelly Clarkson attended the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, 2022, with possibly the cutest-ever companion: her eight-year-old daughter River Rose. “The Voice” judge’s adorable little girl must have been a good luck charm, since Clarkson took home the award for Best Talk Show. Here’s a peek inside their special night…

Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter Sparkles at the People’s Choice Awards

Clarkson’s daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, got all dressed up for the big night out, posing for photos on the red carpet and sitting at a table near the stage with her mom.

According to fashion outlet Footwear News, River wore a sparkly beige Gucci dress — with the name Gucci embossed along the hem of her skirt — featuring rainbow sequins and short puffy sleeves. She also wore a satin headband, white tights with ballet flats, and carried a small pink purse.

Clarkson, meanwhile, shared on Instagram that her ruffled red gown was made by British dressmaker Needle & Thread, paired with jewelry by Kendra Scott.

When “The Kelly Clarkson Show” won the award for Best Talk Show, River was thrilled, clapping and jumping up to hug her mom. In her acceptance speech, Clarkson started by giving a shout-out to River’s six-year-old brother, Remington Alexander, whom she said was at home feeling under the weather.

“Thank you all so much, this is awesome,” Clarkson said. “I’m having a date night with my daughter, River Rose. And, Remy, I know you’re home, you’re not feeling well. We love you, baby.”

Clarkson, who first rose to fame in 2002 as the first winner of “American Idol,” said, “This is very cool to get. This is where the people vote, and I feel like for the last 20 years, well, that’s my whole career…people literally voting me in or getting something.”

“So, this is very important to me and this is why I have an entire career,” she continued, “because y’all have been supporting me for that long. So whether it’s singing or a talk show or whatever I’m doing, I really appreciate it.”

After thanking her team and NBC, she said, “Thank you all so much! I’m going to go have ice cream with my baby girl!”

Cameras panned over to River, who could be seen smiling and adorably shouting, “Go, Mom!”

‘The Voice’ Coaches Accepted Award for People’s Competition Show

Though she’s been busy taping for season 23 of “The Voice,” scheduled to premiere next spring, Clarkson didn’t need to accept the People’s Choice Award for “The Voice,” which won best Competition TV Show for the 10th year in a row.

Rather, the current panel of judges — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello — along with host Carson Daly accepted the award from the set of “The Voice,” where the Top 5 live results show had just aired prior to the awards show.

“Oh my gosh, this is crazy,” Daly said. “We are so unbelievably honored!”

“We’ve got a lot of people to thank, including the hundreds of people behind the scenes here who make this job pretty damn fun,” Shelton shouted as the award show crowd cheered back at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. After a few more thank yous, the five stars cheered and gave each other high-fives.

The finale of “The Voice” season 22 will air in two parts, beginning on December 12 with performances from each of the top 5 artists. The results show on December 13 will feature three hours worth of content including flashbacks, celebrity performances, and the crowning of the show’s newest winner.