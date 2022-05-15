‘Voice’ Coach Kelly Clarkson’s Replacement Has Finally Been Named

Fans have been speculating for a while that Kelly Clarkson might not be returning to “The Voice” in Season 22. There has also been a lot of speculation about who will replace her. Well, the wondering is over. The newest coach on “The Voice” will be pop star Camila Cabello.

The Cuban-born artist actually appeared on “The Voice” in Season 21, not as a coach, but as the advisor for Team Legend. Contestants were ecstatic to meet her then. But as a coach, she will have even more access to a lot more singers.

Camila Brings Experience & Major Star Power to “The Voice”

Camila Cabello is joining Season 22 of The Voice as a coach. pic.twitter.com/QR8RmoAuvW — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 15, 2022

Cabello is no stranger to reality singing competitions. She got her start on the American version of “The X Factor” in 2012, where she signed on to Simon Cowell’s record label along with the rest of her improvised group, Fifth Harmony. Cowell brought Cabello and four other solo competitors together to form the now-famous quintet. They have since broken up, and Cabello has gone on to pursue a very successful solo career.

According to Monsters & Critics, since Camila left Fifth Harmony in 2016, “she has released three albums. The first two went Platinum and the third just hit last month. She has also won five AMA Awards with six nominations and also has three Grammy nominations, although she has yet to win there. Havana was the best-selling digital single of 2018.” Camila additionally has a huge social media following, rivaling that of Ariana Grande, according to Monsters & Critics.

Kelly is not the only Voice coach being replaced this season. Ariana Grande is leaving the show and former coach Gwen Stefani is taking her place. After taking a season off, Gwen will once again be sharing the red chairs with husband, Blake Shelton, along with Camila and staple coach John Legend.

Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello will replace Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande as coaches on Season 22 of The Voice. pic.twitter.com/8DTLzt0a79 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 15, 2022

What Do the Viewers Think?

Although many fans of “The Voice” are sorry to Kelly Clarkson go, they are very excited to welcome Camila Cabello. As one viewer tweeted, “Camila will be great because a competition show is how she is where she is now. A little bummed about Kelly, but this will be a good panel.” Another tweeted, “Camila is a very talented artist that can give great advice to the contestants as she knows what they are going through.” One fan is excited about the ethnic representation of Camila’s addition, tweeting, “Camila Cabello representing the latinos just like Shakira did!”

Not all viewers are quite as enthusiastic about Camila’s new position on “The Voice.” Many are calling it a “downgrade” and one Twitter user referred to the switch as “a huge loss for society.” A completely baffled viewer simply tweeted, “What ? Why ? How ? Reasons ??”

There is, of course, no way to please everyone. As to how well the new panel will fare, viewers will have to tune in this fall. While “The Voice” usually airs twice a year, this is the first year that it will only air once. The show is expected to return sometime this fall on a yet-to-be-announced date.