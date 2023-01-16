‘Voice’ Star Sparks Romance Rumors With Netflix Star After Divorce

Love may be in the air for former part-time “Voice” coach and mentor Kelsea Ballerini. On January 13, 2023, “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes, 30, uploaded a photo of the two looking cozy together, sparking fans’ interest and leaving many wondering if the two are an item.

The photo, which shows the couple cuddling at a football game, was posted in a slew of images on Stokes’ Instagram. He captioned the photo dump, “lil recap.” Ballerini, 29, was tagged in the photo, and she also commented, “go vols 🙈.”

Fans instantly took to the comment section with one fan writing, “is this a soft launch?”

Another fan wrote, “I’m sorry the Kelsea tag?!?! What”

Kelsea Ballerini Settled Her Divorce From Morgan Evans in October 2022

Ballerini filed for divorce in from her husband of nearly five years, Morgan Evans in Davidson County, Tennessee, on August 26, 2022, according to court records obtained by Heavy.

Court records obtained by People reveal that the couple reached a settlement in their divorce on October 24 in Davidson County, Tennessee.

Neither star is currently living in their Nashville home, which has been listed for sale. According to People, all household furniture and personal property has been divided. Ballerini has since posted photos and videos of her moving into a new home with her dog.

Ballerini and Evans live in Nashville and were married there in December 2017, the divorce records show. Ballerini’s filing cited “irreconcilable differences” as the grounds for divorce.

“They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time,” a source told People at the time. “Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

On November 6, 2022, Ballerini uploaded a TikTok video with the caption, “a lil gratitude moment. life is cool.”

“I was thinking about in the last, like, week and a half, I’ve gotten to be on stage with Carly Pearce, with Wynona Judd, and Little Big Town, and Brandy Carlisle, and Martina McBride and Ashley McBride,” she started. “And then I’ve also gotten to be on stage with Carrie Underwood. And I’ve also gotten to be on stage with Keith Urban.”

She added, “And I wish I could go tell 13-year-old me that that would be a week that exists in my life and that now this week I get to go put on a pretty dress and sit in a really good seat at the CMA Awards and perform and be nominated. Very grateful. Very, very grateful.”

Fans First Noticed Stokes & Ballerini Getting Cozy in a Photo Posted by Todd Graves

Fans first noticed the possible new couple when Todd Graves, the Raising Cane founder, posted a photo from a suite at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In the photo, Ballerini and Stokes are close together with her hand on his arm and head resting on his shoulder.

Stokes previously dated his “Outer Banks” costar Madelyn Cline from 2020 until November 2021. Later, they got back together but split again, according to People. They were seen holding hands in cast photos in early 2022, but they have not appeared publicly together since.