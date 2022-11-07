‘The Voice’ Cast Member ‘Grateful’ Amid Divorce

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini, who previously filled in for Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice,” is “grateful” for where life has taken her, she told fans in a new TikTok video.

The star reached a settlement in her divorce from her husband of nearly five years, Morgan Evans, on October 24 in Davidson County, Tennessee, according to court records obtained by People.

On November 6, 2022, Ballerini uploaded a TikTok video with the caption, “a lil gratitude moment. life is cool.”

“I was thinking about in the last, like, week and a half, I’ve gotten to be on stage with Carly Pearce, with Wynona Judd, and Little Big Town, and Brandy Carlisle, and Martina McBride and Ashley McBride,” she started. “And then I’ve also gotten to be on stage with Carrie Underwood. And I’ve also gotten to be on stage with Keith Urban.”

She added, “And I wish I could go tell 13-year-old me that that would be a week that exists in my life and that now this week I get to go put on a pretty dress and sit in a really good seat at the CMA Awards and perform and be nominated. Very grateful. Very, very grateful.”

Fans Shared Support for Ballerini

Fans took to the comment section to share their support for Ballerini, with many saying they love that she’s “still humble.”

“You deserve this! You have worked so hard to be where you are,” a fan wrote. “13 year old you is so proud of you!”

Another fan shared that they love “how transparent and honest you are with yourself. Humbleness and gratitude is such an attractive quality in a person.”

Ballerini Is Set to Host the 2023 CMT Awards

Ballerini is set to host the 2023 CMT awards, according to Deadline. The star announced the news during a Carrie Underwood concert at The Denim & Rhinestones tour. Ballerini got a huge round of applause when she appeared on stage.

Underwood, for her part, is set to perform at the show. The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer is the artist with the most wins in CMT history.

“Do you guys know that out of the history at the CMT Awards, this queen has the reigning highest number of CMT Awards ever?” Ballerini says in the video while holding a belt to commemorate the number of awards.

The news was later announced on Instagram.

“Surprise!” Ballerini wrote. “@CMT Music Awards is coming to Austin, TX, hosted by Kelsea with a performance by Carrie! April 2, 2023.”

Ballerini was also brought on stage during a Keith Urban concert. On the last date of his North American tour, Urban invited Ballerini to sing with him after saying she “happened to be in town.” They sang Urban and Miranda Lambert’s song, “We Were Us,” per Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Fans won’t have to wait until the 2023 CMT Awards to see Ballerini onstage at an awards show, however. She, Kelly Clarkson, and Carly Pearce will be taking the stage during the 2022 CMA Awards to perform their song “You’re Drunk, Go Home,” per TMZ.

Ballerini filed for divorce in Davidson County, Tennessee, on August 26, 2022, according to court records obtained by Heavy. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.