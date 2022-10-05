Former ‘The Voice’ Guest Coach Says Decision to End Marriage Was ‘Rough’ Amid Divorce

Country music star and former part-time “The Voice” coach Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce from her husband of nearly five years, Morgan Evans, and the country music star is opening up about the end to her marriage and her decision to get a divorce.

Ballerini filed for divorce on August 26, 2022, according to court documents previously obtained by Heavy.

Ballerini Says Her Decision Was Not Sudden

In an October 3 interview on CBS Mornings, Ballerini, 29, shared that she did not make a quick or sudden decision to end her marriage.

“I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” Ballerini shared. “And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey., And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”

Ballerini said that it was “rough” at the time.

“It’s rough,” she said. “It’s also rough, like, it’s not chaotic. It’s not, like, volatile, it just didn’t work. And that sometimes is a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.'”

She told the outlet that she’s aiming to be proud of herself in the future.

“This is not just a heavy time in my life,” Ballerini told the outlet. “This is also a celebratory time in my life. I don’t want to shade that, because that’s important to feel.”

Evans & Ballerini Were Married For Nearly 5 Years & Have No Children

According to court documents, Ballerini filed for divorce in Davidson County, Tennessee, on August 26, 2022. Ballerini and Evans live in Nashville and were married there in December 2017, the divorce records show. Ballerini’s filing cites “irreconcilable differences” as the grounds for divorce.

People originallyreported the news of the pending divorce on August 29, 2022.

“They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time,” a source told the outlet. “Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

Ballerini took to Instagram the day after she filed for divorce to let fans know what happened from her point of view.

“I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” Ballerini wrote. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear it from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

She added, “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here… but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”

Ballerini and Evans met in 2016 at the year’s Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards, according to Parade. Ballerini told the outlet that she thought he was “super hot” right away. They got married in 2018.