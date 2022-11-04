‘The Voice’ Cast Member Reaches Divorce Settlement After 4 Years of Marriage

Country music star and former part-time “The Voice” coach Kelsea Ballerini has reached a settlement in her divorce from her husband of nearly five years, Morgan Evans.

Court records obtained by People reveal that the couple reached a settlement in their divorce on October 24 in Davidson County, Tennessee.

Neither star is currently living in their Nashville home, which has been listed for sale. According to People, all household furniture and personal property has been divided.

Ballerini Filed For Divorce in August 2022

Ballerini filed for divorce in Davidson County, Tennessee, on August 26, 2022, according to court records obtained by Heavy.

Ballerini and Evans live in Nashville and were married there in December 2017, the divorce records show. Ballerini’s filing cited “irreconcilable differences” as the grounds for divorce.

“They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time,” a source told People at the time. “Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

Ballerini Is Set for an Iconic Performance at the CMA Awards

Ballerini worked with music superstar Kelly Clarkson on a recent song, titled, “You’re Drunk, Go Home,” and they’re set to perform the song live for the first time at the 2022 CMA Awards, TMZ reports.

The country music star announced the collab a week before its release, leaving fans excited to see their favorite powerhouse vocalists together.

“A COLLAB MOMENT?!?!” Ballerini wrote in the caption on her TikTok video about the collab. “You’re drunk, go home with @Carly Pearce and @kellyclarkson available 9/23.”

Ballerini first teased that she’d be collaborating with country music star Carly Pearce, but she also had a surprise for fans.

“You’ve been asking for months now if there’s a collab on the album, and I’ve hinted for months now that there is,” Ballerini shared. “And I did post a little sneaky picture and you guys are spies and you did guess that it indeed my girl Carly Pearce. But, but, but, friends, I did fool you because it is not just Carly Pearce.”

She added, “We have a trio!… drumroll please! It’s Kelly freaking Clarkson!”

In a later interview with Variety, Ballerini opened up about being friends with Clarkson and how the collab came to be.

“Kelly, oh my God, I would literally die for her,” Ballerini told the outlet. “Push me in front of a train for Kelly Clarkson. She’s always been one of my heroes and, just as life would have it, we’ve crossed paths so many times. I’ve opened for her on tour and I sat in her seat for ‘The Voice.’ The one thing we haven’t done is collaborate.”

Ballerini also told the outlet she wasn’t sure what she would do without her friends.

“I wanted to have a song that honored them, but also had wit and had sass,” Ballerini told the outlet. “Because I remember when we wrote ‘Hole in the Bottle,’ I was like, ‘This is too silly. There’s no way this is gonna make the record. It’s too silly.’ And I’m so glad it did, because it unlocked my personality on stage.”