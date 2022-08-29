‘The Voice’ Cast Member Files For Divorce After 4 Years of Marriage

Country music star and former part-time “The Voice” coach Kelsea Ballerini has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly five years, Morgan Evans.

According to People, the star filed for divorce on Friday, August 26, 2022.

“They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time,” a source told the outlet. “Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

Ballerini Update Fans on Her Instagram Stories

Ballerini took to Instagram to set the record straight regarding her divorce.

“I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” Ballerini wrote. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear it from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

She added, “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here… but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”

She said that she and Evans have “active schedules” and asked that fans be “mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

The Couple Met In 2016 & Share No Children

Ballerini and Evans met in 2016 at the year’s Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards, according to Parade. Ballerini shared that she thought he was “super hot” right away. They got married in 2018.

“Later that night he leaned over and asked if he could kiss me, like a proper gentleman, and I said yes,” Ballerini told People. She also told the outlet that she thought he was living in Australia, so she thought they wouldn’t have a future together. She later found out that he was living in Nashville as well.

“We both were in a place in our lives where we didn’t think we were open to a relationship,” she told the outlet. “So, yeah, we tried to self-sabotage. And by the end of it we were like, ‘We just aired out all of our dirty laundry and we still want to be together. This is awesome. We just did two years in two weeks.”

Ballerini also told People that the couple went to couples therapy “all the time” in November 2021. Then, Ballerini opened up in her book “Feel Your Way Through” about her thoughts on marriage before marrying Evans.

“I swore that I was never going to get married,” she told People when her book came out, referencing her parents’ divorce.

Ballerini and Evans do not have children. The singer shut down speculation in 2020 after some fans thought she had a baby bump.

“I’m sure you mean well, but it’s incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant,” Ballerini tweeted at the time in response to a now-deleted tweet asking if she was pregnant. “I’m not, by the way. Just carrying around my organs.”

She added, “If I were, I’d want to share that in my own time when I felt ready. Let’s not judge bloat levels on the internet.”

The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Fans Slam Coach Gwen Stefani