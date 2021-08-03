‘The Voice’ Finalist Kenzie Wheeler Makes Huge Career Announcement

Kenzie Wheeler was one of the fan-favorite contestants on season 20 of the NBC hit reality singing competition “The Voice” after joining Team Kelly during the Blind Auditions portion of the show.

During his audition, Wheeler sang a country song and was blocked from choosing Blake Shelton as his coach by Kelly Clarkson, much to Shelton’s chagrin. Shelton even talked about his signature mullet multiple times, and Wheeler recently offered an update about his hair.

Wheeler spoke with WFLA co-hosts Maggie Rodriguez and Danny New on July 26, 2021, per Music Mayhem.

“When I got back home, I haven’t gotten a haircut in a while,” he shared. “So I went and got a haircut and trimmed it up a little bit and got it faded. Trimmed the back and all that, so you gotta keep up with it. I ain’t going to let it grow, grow, like really long. I keep it kind of how it is right now and that’s probably how it’s going to stay.”

He added, “I can’t ever cut it though, it’s like my trademark.”

Wheeler Announced He Has Signed a Record Deal

Wheeler took to Instagram to announce a new development in his career.

“Happy to say I’ve officially signed to @five5studios,” Wheeler announced. “I look forward to working with this team and showing you guys some cool things we’ve got cookin’ up for y’all! #dangright.”

Wheeler has also scheduled some upcoming concerts scheduled, with one being scheduled for Friday, August 27, 2021.

“I can’t wait to see y’all on August 27th for my show at the @thedallasbull,” Wheeler wrote on Instagram. “Shout out to my friends at @bartowford for putting this together. It’s gonna be a fun one.”

Tickets for the show are available to purchase online here.

“I’m super excited to be playing the Dallas Bull,” Wheeler told WFLA, per Music Mayhem. “It’s something I’ve always dreamed about playing, you know, right here in my hometown in the Tampa Bay area. It’s going to be a killer show.”

Wheeler’s Life Has Changed Since ‘The Voice’

Wheeler says that “The Voice” has changed his life in a lot of ways, according to Country Now. One of those ways is getting recognized in public around his hometown.

“I’ve been places and people stop me a lot, like in Publix the other day or I was in Outback [Steakhouse] last night eating and people wanted to take pictures and stuff and you know they just recognize me,” he shared.

Wheeler added, “I think it’s really cool, it’s awesome ’cause all the support from home and everything, I wasn’t expecting to have all that when I was on the show, and it was really awesome to have that support.”

Wheeler previously announced that he got to sing the National Anthem before a game at Plant City Stadium.

“It was an honor to sing the National Anthem this #4thofJuly back home in Florida!” he wrote. “Thank you, Plant City, for inviting me to celebrate freedom with you.”

All the songs Wheeler performed on “The Voice” are available to stream as a 5-song EP available on Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes and other streaming platforms.

