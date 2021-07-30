‘The Voice’ Finalist Kenzie Wheeler Offers Update, Talks Being on Team Kelly

Kenzie Wheeler was a fan-favorite on season 20 of NBC’s “The Voice.” After Kelly Clarkson blocked Blake Shelton from getting Wheeler on his team during Blind Auditions, Clarkson and Wheeler made it all the way to the finale.

Wheeler spoke with WFLA co-hosts Maggie Rodriguez and Danny New on July 26, 2021, per Music Mayhem. During that time, he performed an original song and talked about his mullet.

“When I got back home, I haven’t gotten a haircut in a while,” he shared. “So I went and got a haircut and trimmed it up a little bit and got it faded. Trimmed the back and all that, so you gotta keep up with it. I ain’t going to let it grow, grow, like really long. I keep it kind of how it is right now and that’s probably how it’s going to stay.”

He added, “I can’t ever cut it though, it’s like my trademark.”

Wheeler Says He Gets Recognized in Public

Wheeler says that “The Voice” has changed his life in a lot of ways, according to Country Now. One of those ways is getting recognized in public around his hometown.

“I’ve been places and people stop me a lot, like in Publix the other day or I was in Outback [Steakhouse] last night eating and people wanted to take pictures and stuff and you know they just recognize me,” he shared.

Wheeler added, “I think it’s really cool, it’s awesome ’cause all the support from home and everything, I wasn’t expecting to have all that when I was on the show, and it was really awesome to have that support.”

He also shared that he loved working with Clarkson in a previous interview with Country Now.

“It was really great getting to work with Kelly. She is so down to Earth and I could talk to her like I’ve known her forever,” he said. “The best advice she gave me would have been to believe in yourself and to never give up on your dreams.”

Wheeler Has a Show Scheduled For August 27

Wheeler has a concert scheduled for Friday, August 27, 2021.

“I can’t wait to see y’all on August 27th for my show at the @thedallasbull,” Wheeler wrote on Instagram. “Shout out to my friends at @bartowford for putting this together. It’s gonna be a fun one.”

Tickets for the show are available online here.

“I’m super excited to be playing the Dallas Bull,” Wheeler told WFLA, per Music Mayhem. “It’s something I’ve always dreamed about playing, you know, right here in my hometown in the Tampa Bay area. It’s going to be a killer show.”

Wheeler previously announced that he got to sing the National Anthem before a game at Plant City Stadium.

“It was an honor to sing the National Anthem this #4thofJuly back home in Florida!” he wrote. “Thank you, Plant City, for inviting me to celebrate freedom with you.”

All the songs Wheeler performed on “The Voice” are available to stream as a 5-song EP available on Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes and other streaming platforms.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Champion to Headline Festival

