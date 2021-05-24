Kenzie Wheeler on The Voice: Who Is the Singer?

Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler is in the running to become the winner of The Voice. The 22-year-old from Dover, Florida has won over viewers for his classic country tone.

Kenzie Wheeler's Four-Chair Turn Performance: "Don't Close Your Eyes" – Voice Blind Auditions 2021Kenzie Wheeler performs Keith Whitley's "Don't Close Your Eyes" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram:… 2021-03-02T04:00:00Z

“You’re captivating,” Kelly Clarkson told the singer after his Knockout Round performance. “I think you have a natural gift, like on stage, of drawing people in and they want to be friends with you and want to get a beer with you.”

After Wheeler performed George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” the talk show host said he is “literally one of my favorite country singers that has ever existed.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Wheeler’s First Passion Was Baseball

During his blind audition, Wheeler revealed to the coaches that his first love was not music.

“You know, I’ve always loved country music growing up singing with my mom in the car,” he said. “And my first love was baseball, I played all the way through high school.”

The Tampa Bay Times reported the singer played little league in Plant City, Florida as a child and eventually performed for Strawberry Crest High School until his 2016 graduation.

Wheeler Gets His Mullet Permed

Wheeler’s hair has become the topic of much conversation during season 20 of The Voice. As Blake Shelton put it, it’s the “triple threat.”

“First of all, he’s got the party in the back,” Shelton said after Clarkson blocked him during his blind audition. “He’s got the shaved sides, but then the rare widow’s peak. The rarest of all mullets. This guy is a unicorn.”

Though, there is a little secret to his signature hairdo.

“I’ve gotta throw some mousse into it, get it edged up on the sides and my barber, John, fixes it to where I can comb it over,” Wheeler told the Plant City Observer of his hair routine during the show. “And I just got a perm again.”

Part one of The Voice finale airs tonight on NBC at 8 p.m.

